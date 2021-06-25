NXTCOMM Selected by L3Harris Technologies to Develop Ku-band Antenna for Land-Mobile Warfighter Connectivity

"NXTCOMM is excited to team with L3Harris, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, to ensure mobile connectivity of our nation's warfighters," said David Horton, CEO, NXTCOMM. "We look forward to enhancing L3Harris' connectivity reliability and speed with smarter, nimbler flat panel antenna technology that can immediately enhance the situational awareness of our soldiers deployed on the ground."

With no moving parts, NXTCOMM's ESA works over GEO, LEO, MEO or HEO satellites in a form factor that slots into products today while connecting with LEO satellites that will be full constellations in the next few years.

"In order to meet the evolving needs of our customers L3Harris required a state-of-the-art, small form factor ESA suitable for both manpack and flyaway terminals. NXTCOMM's ESAs are an ideal complement to L3Harris' industry-leading VSAT technologies, enabling the multi-orbit terminals that our customers need," said Chris Aebli, President, Global Communications Systems, L3Harris. "L3Harris is excited about the partnership with NXTCOMM and looks forward to delivering this exciting capability to the hands of our warfighters."

NXTCOMM continues to build out its internal capabilities and infrastructure to support additional customer requirements and manufacturing heading into 2022.

About NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM)

NXTCOMM empowers connectivity in today's mobile world. Led by satellite veterans who understand the technology and market dynamics, NXTCOMM is developing highly efficient antenna technology and a better implementation model to deliver breakthrough mobile, high-speed connectivity solutions for the satellite and mobility marketplace. NXTCOMM was named 2021 Innovation Company of the Year – Startup by Technology Association of Georgia.

