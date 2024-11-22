NXTLVL Marine Expands Operations with Strategic Acquisition of San Antonio and Lake LBJ Locations from MarineMax

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTLVL Marine, LLC ("NXTLVL"), a leading name in the boating industry, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of two premier locations of MarineMax, Inc. ("MarineMax"), in San Antonio and Lake LBJ, which were completed earlier this month. This strategic move further solidifies NXTLVL's presence in the Central Texas region, enhancing its ability to serve a broader base of marine enthusiasts.

NXTLVL is relocating the San Antonio location to NXTLVL's New Braunfels facility, ensuring greater efficiency and improved services for customers in the area. NXTLVL is maintaining and rebranding MarineMax's Lake LBJ location, situated at WakePoint, continuing to provide excellent waterfront access to the community.

With this acquisition, NXTLVL Marine is proud to announce that it has been approved as an authorized dealer for Nautique Boats, a legendary brand recognized for its high-performance watersports vessels. This exciting addition strengthens NXTLVL's robust brand portfolio, which includes industry-leading brands like Tige, ATX, Trifecta and Bennington, catering to recreational boating enthusiasts.

"We're excited about the opportunity to expand our team with the great people at MarineMax San Antonio and Lake LBJ - some of whom have been with the business for decades," said Blake Flanagan, President of NXTLVL Marine. "Their extensive knowledge and passion for the industry will be a valuable addition to our growing organization."

NXTLVL Marine's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences remains unwavering, and this expansion marks another milestone in the company's ambitious growth strategy. With a proven track record of innovation and leadership in the boating industry, NXTLVL Marine is poised to continue setting new standards for excellence.

For more information about NXTLVL Marine and its newest offerings, please visit www.nxtlvlmarine.com.

About NXTLVL Marine, LLC

NXTLVL Marine, LLC is a premier marine dealership offering a wide range of new and used boats, golf carts, and related products across 7 locations in New Braunfels, Lake LBJ, Fort Worth, Austin and Dallas. As the #1 dealer for Tige boats worldwide, NXTLVL Marine continues to be a leader in the industry, providing top-tier products and unparalleled customer service. NXTLVL Marine also proudly represents Bennington pontoons, Nautique, and other top-tier brands in the boating industry.

