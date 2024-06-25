NXTSTIM EcoAI™ using Novel Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning (AIML) Technology with Transcutaneous Nerve and Electromyographic Stimulation shows outstanding 18-month real-world outcomes data with a Remote Patient Monitoring platform (RPM)

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTSTIM will present their 18-month real-world outcomes data using EcoAI™ at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience 6th annual conference, July 11-14th, 2024, in Miami, Florida, USA. EcoAI, developed by NXTSTIM, is a novel, wearable, smart device incorporating transcutaneous electrical nerve and electromyographic stimulation. This device works on a closed-loop function with personalized pain-tracking, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and continuous optimization features using artificial intelligence machine learning (AIML) technology.

A large real-world cohort of 550 adult patients (18 years of age or older) were included in the study. The most common sites of therapy were for back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and knee pain. Other sites included pain of focal neurologic origin. After over 18 months of usage, 92% of patients reported pain improvement compared to baseline scores. Of these 550 adult patients, 66% demonstrated at least a 40% improvement in visual analog pain scale scores compared to baseline. No adverse events were reported.

"This is the first large real-world demonstration of using the EcoAI AIML technology combined with remote patient monitoring (RPM) to show durable outcomes. With no adverse events reported and significant pain relief in over 66% of patients out to 18 months, this is a landmark approach to pain care using a front-end electroceutical solution," said Prachi Patel MD on behalf of study investigators.

"NXTSTIM has been pioneering the incorporation of remote patient monitoring into the pain space. By using proprietary AI technology and over 30 different stimulation parameters, we are showing that we can devise a front-end electroceutical device that can also serve as an excellent remote patient monitoring (RPM) tool. The significance of our durable data opens a new treatment algorithm to pain management clinicians globally," said Krishnan Chakravarthy MD, PhD, Founder and CEO.

About NXTSTIM: NXTSTIM – "Next Generation Stimulation Technologies" was founded by Krishnan Chakravarthy MD, PhD in 2020. NXTSTIM is an American neuromodulation and biotechnology company based in San Diego, California, United States. NXTSTIM designs and manufactures medical devices using novel battery technology, digital software platforms, and related products and services. Learn more at www.nxtstim.com.

Contact:

Andree Kaminsky

Director of Communications

NXTSTIM

Phone: (917) 324-5215

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NXTSTIM