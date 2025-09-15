NXTThing RPO Unveils Personegy, AI-Powered Platform to Transform High-Volume Hiring

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTThing RPO, a leading recruitment provider, today announced the launch of Personegy, a cutting-edge hiring platform built by recruiters for recruiters. Designed to transform high-volume hiring, Personegy combines advanced automation with personalized candidate experiences, replacing outdated manual processes with a fast, efficient, and scalable recruiting solution.

"In today's complex labor market, speed, efficiency, and candidate engagement are the keys to recruitment success," said Jamie Minier, President of NXTThing RPO. "Personegy enables employers to streamline every step of the hiring process, moving qualified candidates from application to interview or even offer in under 60 seconds. This not only improves the candidate experience but also allows recruiters to devote more time to strategic TA activities and the human aspects of hiring where personal connection makes the greatest impact."

Personegy incorporates a comprehensive suite of features designed to accelerate and simplify hiring. With its AI-driven chat assist, candidates can apply quickly and easily, while automated screening and intelligent matching ensure that top applicants are prioritized. The platform empowers candidates to schedule their own interviews instantly through integrated calendar synchronization, while the shift selection feature allows them to choose the schedule that works best for them. Personegy is ATS-agnostic, integrating seamlessly with systems like Workday, SAP, ADP, and iCIMS to minimize disruption.

"In our research on hourly, frontline candidates, two of the biggest frustrations come down to speed and responsiveness. NXTThing's high-volume hiring capabilities blend their team's depth of expertise with intuitive software to drive faster and more business-aligned hiring. It's a win for candidates, a win for recruiters and hiring managers, and a win for the business." Said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Recruiters and organizations also gain significant advantages. The platform's CRM with AI Nurturing Insights helps teams connect with passive candidates and maintain engagement across the talent pipeline. Recruiters benefit from the AI Co-Pilot, which automates routine administrative tasks and frees up 70–80% of their time.

Organizations that have implemented Personegy are already experiencing significant and measurable improvements in their high-volume hiring strategies. Early adopters report a 48% reduction in overall time-to-hire, a 52% decrease in candidate drop-off rates during the scheduling process, and a 34% reduction in cost-per-hire. These results demonstrate the platform's ability to accelerate hiring cycles, reduce expenses, and deliver a superior candidate experience at scale.

Personegy is purpose-built to support organizations with extensive hiring needs across all industries where speed and scalability are critical. By automating key recruitment processes, the platform ensures consistency, efficiency, and responsiveness while enabling recruiters to focus on areas where human interaction is most valuable.

