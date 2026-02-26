NXXIM Completes Takeover of Operational Management of Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Advancing the Industry's First AI-Driven Enterprise Imaging Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Enterprise Imaging, LLC (NXXIM), headquartered in New York, NY, and backed by Geneva Private Equity (Geneva PE), today announced it has entered into a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Apollo Enterprise Imaging, thereby assuming full operational control and management of Apollo's business and taking a decisive step toward redefining enterprise medical imaging, information navigation, and management.

This integration advances NXXIM's strategic vision to move beyond traditional Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) capabilities and deliver what the industry has lacked: a unified Enterprise Imaging Intelligence (EII) platform that combines AI-powered diagnostics, seamless multi-modal data integration, and intelligent clinical decision support across radiology, pathology, lab, EHR, genomics, and the full suite of specialties, all viewable through a single pane of glass.

"The Apollo integration is a catalyst," said Warren Wright, CEO of NXXIM. "We're not simply building a better VNA; we are creating an Enterprise Imaging Intelligence platform that transforms fragmented imaging data into actionable clinical insight, powered by advanced AI at every level. Backed by Geneva PE, NXXIM is well-positioned to lead this evolution, with major platform advancements launching in Q2 2026."

Key highlights of the integration include:

Staff Continuity: A significant majority of Apollo staff have been retained within the NXXIM group, preserving customer relationships, institutional expertise, and existing NDA and BAA commitments.





A significant majority of Apollo staff have been retained within the NXXIM group, preserving customer relationships, institutional expertise, and existing NDA and BAA commitments. Uninterrupted Service: All existing contracts, warranties, and pricing are fully honored, with transparent communication on any future changes and migration strategies.





All existing contracts, warranties, and pricing are fully honored, with transparent communication on any future changes and migration strategies. Platform Investment: Geneva PE's backing enables accelerated development of NXXIM's EII platform, thereby unifying siloed imaging data, embedding AI-driven intelligence, converging viewing, and delivering measurably better diagnostic outcomes.

NXXIM welcomes ongoing customer engagement through dedicated feedback channels and will host platform demonstrations in the coming months, showcasing the next generation of Enterprise Imaging Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.nxxim.com, LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

About Nexus Enterprise Imaging, LLC (NXXIM): Headquartered in New York and backed by Geneva PE, NXXIM is building the industry's first Enterprise Imaging Intelligence (EII) platform, a next-generation, AI-powered architecture that unifies radiology, pathology, lab, EHR, and genomic data to deliver superior diagnostic intelligence, clinical continuity, and patient outcomes at enterprise scale.

About Geneva Private Equity: Geneva PE is a MedTech-focused investment firm specializing in medical technology companies preparing to scale. The firm works directly with management teams to accelerate commercialization, distribution, and operational growth, improving clinical and operational outcomes. For more information, visit www.geneva.pe or contact [email protected].

SOURCE NXXIM