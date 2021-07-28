NY Auto Brokers Opposed to NY Auto Broker Ban

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard about the struggles that small businesses have faced during the pandemic. Auto Brokers are no different. Brokers work for the consumer to get them the deal that is right for them. They are the good guys trying to help consumers and support their families- as many of them are small business owners.

According to Autolist , hiring a car broker is similar to hiring a professional such as a doctor, electrician, or real estate broker. Brokers help their clients decide the make/model/lease term for their specific needs including mobility options for people with special needs.

Brokers are community based and are an essential car buying tool for people with a language barrier and immigrants for whom the car buying process can be more difficult.

NY State Senate Bill S4332A, which was sponsored by Diane J. Savino (D) 23rd Senate District, and is currently in the Senate committee, will change all that.

Zoriy Birenboym, CEO of NYC-based eAutoLease.com fears that, "Should this bill pass, it will effectively shut the broker business down and will result in the loss of thousands of jobs. The amount of regulation in this bill will simply prevent us from operating, which is the true intent of this bill."

According to Joe Ciment of Allstate ® Leasing & Collision , "This bill will kill an entire industry, especially after the pandemic and will put me out of business."

