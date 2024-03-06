NY Cancer Survivor Offers Blueprint for Patient Empowerment

SOMERSET, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Krysevig, a 77-year-old cancer survivor from Somers, NY, embodies the transformative power of patient empowerment in navigating complex medical decisions. His proactive approach not only reshaped his treatment journey but also serves as a blueprint for others facing similar challenges.

Faced with a diagnosis of Stage 4 prostate cancer, Krysevig refused to accept a passive role in his care. Leveraging his background as an emergency medical technician, he became an informed and engaged participant in finding a treatment that helped extend his life.

Krysevig's diagnosis in 2019 came as a shock. He was referred to an oncologist, who told him a lymph node containing cancer could not be removed through traditional radiation therapy because it was too close to other sensitive organs, mainly the rectum, bladder, and bowel.

Krysevig decided to research alternatives on his own. Drawing on an interest in reading medical journals, he discovered proton therapy. Krysevig learned that proton therapy can reduce radiation exposure to sensitive areas of the body by up to 50% compared to standard X-ray (photon) radiation treatments. Unlike conventional radiation treatments, proton therapy minimizes damage to healthy tissue by precisely targeting cancerous cells in hard-to-reach locations.

Proton therapy, offered at the ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Central New Jersey, presented Krysevig with a ray of hope. Under the care of Dr. Jae Y. Lee and the dedicated staff at ProCure, Krysevig underwent treatment with minimal side effects, experiencing a significant reduction in his PSA levels.

As Krysevig celebrates a major milestone of five years post-diagnosis, his story shows that patient empowerment can lead to positive outcomes.

Read more about Krysevig's story: https://www.procure.com/patient-stories/walters-journey-challenging-medical-norms-in-the-face-of-a-cancer-diagnosis/

