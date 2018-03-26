Initially rolled out last summer to support individuals covered by NYSDOH's NY State of Health Marketplace (including Qualified Health Plans, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus and Medicaid managed care), the look-up tool now includes information on more than 100 additional commercial insurance provider networks, and includes dental and vision provider information. The tool was developed by IPRO's Health Informatics Department.

"Rather than requiring consumers to rely on stacks of print directories that are quickly outdated, this online resource assures access to the accurate real-time information individuals need to make effective healthcare choices," says IPRO Chief Operating Officer Harry M. Feder. "We view this product as an industry prototype."

The New York State Provider & Health Plan Look-Up tool is now available in English and Spanish at http://pndslookup.health.ny.gov. A tutorial video is available at https://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/LookUpTutorial. The only networks not accessible via the tool are self-funded plans, which aren't regulated by New York State.

A nationally recognized nonprofit organization, IPRO works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. For more than 30 years, IPRO has made creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology and data solutions to make the healthcare system work better.

An ISO-certified organization, IPRO is headquartered in Lake Success, NY, with offices in Albany NY, as well as Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio and California.

For more information, please visit IPRO at ipro.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ny-expands-landmark-online-provider-search-tool-300619746.html

SOURCE IPRO

Related Links

http://www.ipro.org

