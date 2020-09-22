NY Ketamine Infusions, New York City's Premier Ketamine Depression Clinic, Brings Breakthrough Treatments to Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NY Ketamine Infusions ("NYKI"), the nation's leading provider of Intravenous Ketamine Therapy for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, suicidal ideation and other debilitating mood disorders, has opened a second site in Melville, New York, providing hope and relief to Long Islanders suffering with major depression and other mood disorders. Having successfully treated more than 4,000 patients over the past 9 years in its flagship facility in Manhattan, NYKI will now offer its personalized, private care at its new, state-of-the-art location.

In multiple studies performed over the past 20 years by researchers at Yale University, Mt. Sinai, the National Institute of Mental Health and other major institutions, IV ketamine has proven to be a highly effective treatment providing rapid relief in even the most difficult cases. Citing a recent study, Cleveland Clinic noted that "within 24 hours of receiving ketamine, 70 percent of patients with treatment-resistant depression saw an improvement in symptoms." As a result, they designated ketamine One of The Top 10 Medical Innovations for 2017.

Depression sufferers are not alone. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, depression affects 1 in 15 adults (6.7%) annually and roughly 16.6% at some point in their lives, while millions of others suffer from PTSD, severe anxiety and other serious mood disorders. The problem has become especially acute recently as a result of the stresses and changes we're experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other anti-depressant medications which can take 6 to 8 weeks to take effect if they work at all, intravenous ketamine can work quickly, sometimes after just one or two treatments, and without difficult side effects. NY Ketamine Infusions has been helping patients who have not responded to either traditional psychiatric medications or psycho-therapy—often with tremendous, life-changing results.

The Medical Director for NY Ketamine Infusions, Dr. Glen Brooks, is generally recognized as the nation's leading practitioner of ketamine infusion therapy for major depression, PTSD and chronic neuropathic pain, and has helped more patients with ketamine infusions than any other physician. In 2012, Dr. Brooks founded NY Ketamine Infusions in New York City as one of the world's first therapy centers dedicated exclusively to providing this breakthrough therapy. Dr. Brooks, a Board Certified Anesthesiologist, completed his training at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital and taught at Yale University School of Medicine.

Building on the success of his New York City office, Dr. Brooks is establishing this new facility to help diminish the suffering and improve the lives of those experiencing debilitating mood disorders in Long Island by providing caring, compassionate care. "In our new Long Island office, we promise to provide the highest level of individualized care to each of our patients. We offer free consultations to anyone in need, and are dedicated to improving the lives of our patients through this remarkable treatment."

The newly opened office is located at 150 Broadhollow Road, Suite 103, in Melville, New York. For more information, interested patients and families can visit the practice's website at www.nyketamine.com or call 631-629-4626 for a free consultation.

