NY Ocean Explorer Couple Donate Expedition Vessel to Billion Oyster Project and Harbor School

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Outreach is a non-profit organization dedicated to ocean, environmental and educational projects around the world. It was founded by ocean advocate and explorer Tim Taylor. He and his wife, ocean and polar explorer, Christine Dennison have donated a high-speed expedition research vessel to New York City's Billion Oyster Project and the Harbor School located on Governors Island.

Deep mixed gas rebreather divers deployed from Tiburon expedition tender. Island Girl Expeditions deployed from Tiburon expedition tender.

Billion Oyster Project's waterfront team states: "Our student program includes learning to drive, use and maintain a shared fleet of boats. The donated R.I.B. is a vital expansion to this unique programming for New York City students who normally lack access to the city's waterfront, by allowing more students to learn about New York Harbors ecology and economic opportunities."

"We are thrilled to support the important work of the Billion Oyster project reintroducing oysters in New York Harbor and working to engage and educate Harbor School students to become responsible ocean stewards," states Christine Dennison of Mad Dog Expeditions.

The husband-and-wife team are preeminent world explorers and philanthropists who believe in giving back and sharing their firsthand knowledge with younger generations for the future of our oceans and the environment.

They support various projects that enrich and educate communities about our oceans, the environment, and the effects of climate change. They have worked around the world, mentoring young students through expeditions and hands on experience in the field and applaud the mission and vision of Billion Oyster Project and the Harbor School.

The donated boat was an important part of Dennison and Taylor's expeditionary inventory and served them on many notable projects for organizations that include National Geographic, National Science Foundation, University of Miami, Mote Marine lab, NOAA, and US Navy. It supported scientific work on numerous long term shark tagging studies, deep coral reefs, stromatolites, Bahamas underwater cave systems, fisheries, coral reef reconstruction and long-term baseline biological studies with Scripps and Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

It has a history and legacy of having worked with ocean luminaries, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Dr. Eugene Clark, Phillippe Cousteau, Wes Skiles, Sonny Gruber, Dr Robert Ginsberg geologist and shark behaviorist Wes Pratt.

The boat was also integral in the archaeological historic WWII submarine discovery of the USS R-12 and served as an outreach platform taking groups of students on ocean science trips through the Bahamas and Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. For over a decade they supported annual school science diving expeditions with Coral Shores High School and in later years ran Ocean Outreach Explorers, Island Girl Expeditions and Wild Blue Kids projects.

"It is fitting to have the boat go to an organization that is involved with the restoration of our ecosystems, conservation and the vocational marine education of New York high school students! It has a great home and a bright future," states Tim Taylor.

Tim Taylor is CEO of Tiburon Subsea specializing in building autonomous underwater robotics and overcoming barriers to adoption of the latest technology with their platform organization.

