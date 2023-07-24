NY Physical Therapy & Wellness Joins JAG-ONE Physical Therapy!

With an additional 13 locations, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy proudly moves forward as the premier, in-network physical therapy brand throughout New York City's 5 boroughs

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 135 locations across the Northeast. The JAG-ONE PT team is eager to announce that NY Physical Therapy & Wellness with 13 locations throughout Long Island, Queens, and the Bronx has joined their growing team, which will operate under the JAG-ONE Physical Therapy banner.

The addition of NY Physical Therapy & Wellness marks JAG-ONE Physical Therapy's expansion to all five of New York City's boroughs, completing JAG-ONE PT's footprint as the premier physical therapy provider for New York City and only outpatient physical therapy company to service all five boroughs.

"JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is extremely honored to welcome NY Physical Therapy & Wellness to our team," says John Gallucci Jr., President & CEO of JAG-ONE Physical Therapy. "We are thrilled that this collaboration will expand our presence into the Bronx and all five boroughs of New York, marking a significant milestone for JAG-ONE Physical Therapy. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to providing excellent care, and we look forward to the positive impact on New York communities."

Awarded as Best of the Bronx and Best of Long Island, NY Physical Therapy & Wellness has proudly served the Long Island, Queens and Bronx communities since 2001. The company mission, which is to help all patients reach their highest potential, cohesively aligns with the mission and vision of JAG-ONE Physical Therapy as an outcome based, patient-centric physical and occupational therapy provider. The locations will continue to provide outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, neurological rehabilitation and PT at home services as they transition under the JAG-ONE Physical Therapy brand.

"At NY Physical Therapy & Wellness, we are committed to the recovery of each and every one of our patients," says Ron Bredow, Co-Founder of NY Physical Therapy & Wellness. "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with JAG-ONE Physical Therapy to continue our mission of providing quality care for our patients. With shared expertise and dedication, we are confident that this partnership will create a new standard of excellence in rehabilitative services."

"Our team at NY Physical Therapy & Wellness is proud to join JAG-ONE Physical Therapy and be a part of the company's impressive growth and expansion. We are confident that our patients and our community will benefit greatly from JAG-ONE PT's expertise and compassionate care for each patient that walks through the door," said Mark Diaz, Co-Founder of NY Physical Therapy & Wellness.

About JAG-ONE Physical Therapy

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 135 locations throughout New York City's five boroughs, as well as in New Jersey, Westchester, Rockland, Long Island, and Pennsylvania. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy specializes in general orthopedic, sports and soft tissue injuries with a personalized treatment plan for each patient. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is the official provider of physical therapy for sports teams such as the New Jersey Devils, Columbia University Athletics, Princeton University Athletics and Rutgers University Athletics. For more information on JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, visit jagonept.com and find JAG-ONE on Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram .

