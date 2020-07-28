NY Sign Industry Leaders Release 2020 Urban Signage Trends

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States traverses through the COVID-19 pandemic, cities and municipalities are faced with the unique challenges of increasing outdoor activities and improving navigation.

ID Signsystems has been studying urban landscape signage trends in various cities throughout the country and has observed five leading trends that we believe will evolve into long-term developments.

City of Rochester Urban Signage Kiosk by ID Signsystems City of Rochester Urban Signage Kiosk with Braille and Raised Lettering for Visually Impaired by ID Signsystems

Larger Rail Trails & Urban Trails

As more activities move outdoors, it's noted that nearly every state is building long trails that link cities and regions similar to the Empire State Trail recently installed in New York State. These require park sign programs that include trailheads, landmarks and gateways. In locations not easily translated to GPS, wayfinding systems must be installed to guide visitors to the trails.

The New Urban Kiosk

In recent years, numerous of cities have taken a kiosk approach to guide visitors through their streets. The kiosks are a combination of maps and wayfinding systems built using display cases and LED lighting. They are often freestanding or in a series but can also be integrated into buildings.

Cleveland, New York and Vancouver all have extensive kiosk-based systems that allow visitors to navigate the city without touching or speaking. In a socially distant world, this type of navigation is essential.

Solar Signage & Displays

IDS has been a pioneer in solar for the last decade but now solar is finally seeing its potential in urban wayfinding. Solar options can be incorporated into bollards, displays, signs and landmarks in urban environments.

The use of solar not only provides a cost-effective option to lighting but also increases safety in the immediate area. As communities determine how to provide visitors with evening services, they have begun to integrate solar wayfinding signs and displays into their solutions.

Multi-Modal Branded Gateways

Transportation has been seeing a larger investment from municipalities and improvements are being made to everything from bus shelters and bike trails to airport landmarks. Cities have recently begun to use mixed transportation approaches as a way to brand their most prominent spaces. The next generation of gateways combine the grand scale of custom architectural signs in vehicular environments with a mixture of quality materials to fit pedestrian and transit systems.

Increased Accessibility

As communities strive for inclusiveness they are implementing special raised text and Braille on signage to aid the visually handicapped in navigating the city.

