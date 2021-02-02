NY State Solar achieves 2021 NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer Designation

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NY State Solar is pleased to announce that as of January 21st, 2021, the company has achieved the 2021 NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer Designation. NYSERDA, the New York State Energy and Research and Development Authority conducts its own independent quality inspections of solar systems across New York through the year.

This designation was developed to recognize solar installers who consistently meet the highest standards of quality. Of the installers based in New York, NY State Solar is among the few that achieved this designation.

"I'm very proud of the work that our teams have done throughout the global pandemic. As a group, we continue to provide exemplary service to each of our customers and deliver a higher quality installation than many of our competitors. This is a testament to our ability as an organization to focus on perfecting each installation to ensure our customers solar systems last for the decades they are designed to," said Reid Garton, CEO of NY State Solar.

In 2020, with the help of its rapidly expanding team, NY State Solar served over one thousand homeowners across Long Island the boroughs of NYC. Each of the company's customers has benefited from a curated solar installation process built specifically with the homeowner in mind. Utilizing exclusively premium solar energy components, NY State Solar meticulously installs each solar system with an industry best attention to detail, while also keeping the homeowner informed along the way.

It is due to the partnerships NY State Solar has with top rated solar energy component manufacturers and the wealth of industry knowledge throughout the team, That NY State Solar is able to maintain the highest standard of excellence for each of it's customers solar system installations.

About NY State Solar: NY State Solar is a residential solar provider headquartered in Hicksville, NY serving a customer base of thousands of homeowners. A vertically integrated residential provider, NYSS currently employs over 100 Tri-State area residents with a projection to double that in the next 12-24 months. NY State Solar manages the sale, consultation, design, permitting, installation, & service of the residential solar system, having internalized the entire customer experience while staying focused on the New York market.

