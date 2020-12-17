NY State Solar CEO Reid Garton Inducted to the NYSEIA Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NY State Solar is pleased to announce its CEO Reid Garton has been inducted to the NYSEIA board of directors and will sit on the board for its standard three-year term. One of NYSEIA's primary goals is to participate in and affect public policy to positively impact the solar industry. With an aggressive goal set by the State of New York to have 70% of its electricity being obtained through renewable energy resources, Reid along with his fellow board members are fast at work towards implementing those new policies that can aid in achieving that renewable energy goal.

"I'm excited to join the board of NYSEIA and apply my extensive solar industry experience and local knowledge to advancing our industry objectives in New York," said Reid Garton, CEO of NY State Solar. "The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act has set aggressive goals for renewables and reaching them will require progress on many policy objectives across the renewables industry. I look forward to working with NYSEIA members and my fellow board directors on the challenges we face reaching 70 percent renewable energy by 2030."

About New York Solar Energy Industries Association

Founded in 1994, New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA) is a trade association representing over 125 solar energy firms in New York and is dedicated to advancing solar energy use and deployment across the state.

About NY State Solar

NY State Solar is a residential solar provider headquartered in Hicksville, NY serving a customer base of thousands of homeowners. A vertically integrated residential provider, NYSS currently employs over 100 Tri-State area residents with a projection to double that in the next 12-24 months. NY State Solar manages the sale, consultation, design, permitting, installation, & service of the residential solar system, having internalized the entire customer experience while staying focused on the New York market.

Media Contact:

Jaime Laviena

(516) 206-2670

[email protected]

SOURCE NY State Solar

Related Links

https://www.nystatesolar.com

