NY Thermal Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

Name of Product: NY Thermal (NTI) Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS residential and commercial boilers

Hazard: The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor of the boiler to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Consumer Contact:

NY Thermal at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.NTIboiler.com and click on "Urgent Recall Advisory" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 16,000 (in addition, about 7,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves NY Thermal (NTI) manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name "NTI" printed on the front and were sold in metallic-grey. The Trinity Tft60 through Tft250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Trinity Tft300 through Tft399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name "Slant/Fin" and "CHS" printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. The Slant/Fin CHS-85 through CHS-250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Slant/Fin CHS-300 through CHS-399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. The following model and UPC numbers are included in this recall:

Brand Name Model UPC Trinity Tft Tft60 628233731005 Trinity Tft Tft85 628233731036 Trinity Tft Tft110 628233731067 Trinity Tft Tft155 628233731098 Trinity Tft Tft175 628233731128 Trinity Tft Tft200 628233731159 Trinity Tft Tft250 628233731180 Trinity Tft Tft300 628233731210 Trinity Tft Tft340 628233733467 Trinity Tft Tft399 628233731241 Slant/Fin CHS CHS-85 42541025395 Slant/Fin CHS CHS-110 42541025401 Slant/Fin CHS CHS-155 Not available Slant/Fin CHS CHS-175 42541025463 Slant/Fin CHS CHS-200 42541025470 Slant/Fin CHS CHS-250 42541025487 Slant/Fin CHS CHS-300 Not available Slant/Fin CHS CHS-340 Not available Slant/Fin CHS CHS-399 42541025500

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the grommet seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011 through January 2018 for between $5,000 and $14,000.



Importer: NY Thermal Inc., of Canada

Manufacturer: NY Thermal Inc., of Canada

Manufactured in: Canada

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

