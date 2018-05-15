NY Thermal Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/NY-Thermal-Recalls-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: NY Thermal (NTI) Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS residential and commercial boilers

Hazard: The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard.

Remedy: Repair 

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor of the boiler to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Consumer Contact:

NY Thermal at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.NTIboiler.com and click on "Urgent Recall Advisory" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 16,000 (in addition, about 7,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:
This recall involves NY Thermal (NTI) manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name "NTI" printed on the front and were sold in metallic-grey. The Trinity Tft60 through Tft250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Trinity Tft300 through Tft399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name "Slant/Fin" and "CHS" printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. The Slant/Fin CHS-85 through CHS-250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Slant/Fin CHS-300 through CHS-399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. The following model and UPC numbers are included in this recall:

Brand Name

Model

UPC

Trinity Tft

Tft60

628233731005

Trinity Tft

Tft85

628233731036

Trinity Tft

Tft110

628233731067

Trinity Tft

Tft155

628233731098

Trinity Tft

Tft175

628233731128

Trinity Tft

Tft200

628233731159

Trinity Tft

Tft250

628233731180

Trinity Tft

Tft300

628233731210

Trinity Tft

Tft340

628233733467

Trinity Tft

Tft399

628233731241

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-85

42541025395

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-110

42541025401

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-155

Not available

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-175

42541025463

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-200

42541025470

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-250

42541025487

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-300

Not available

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-340

Not available

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-399

42541025500

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the grommet seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011 through January 2018 for between $5,000 and $14,000.

Importer: NY Thermal Inc., of Canada

Manufacturer: NY Thermal Inc., of Canada

Manufactured in: Canada

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ny-thermal-recalls-boilers-due-to-carbon-monoxide-hazard-300648750.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

