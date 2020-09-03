NY Times Best Selling Author of True to The Game & Dutch Teri Woods Releases New Book Entitled TERI'S GAME

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TERI'S GAME is a biography based on the ups and downs in the artists 20+ years self-publishing career. Teri is known for her contributions to the birth of the urban fiction genre with page turning reads like True to the Game, Dutch, B More Careful, Deadly Reigns and Angel to name a few. Ms. Woods is considered one of the realest writers of the 20th and 21st century. She is a queen of the urban fiction genre as notoriously known for her penmanship to True to the Game.

Teri Woods Teri's Game Book Cover

In 2018, the NY Times best selling novel TRUE TO THE GAME was made into a movie released in theatres nationwide. The movie was produced by Manny Halley of Imani Entertainment Group and starred Columbus Short, Erica Peeples, Vivica Fox and Nelson Ellis. The sequel is currently being produced and expected to be released in the fall of 2020.

TERI'S GAME is a dynamic read written expressly from the eyes of the author. It's raw, uncut and unapologetically real.

As Teri continues to bring us hit after hit, she made sure this is one of her best works to date. Please check out Teri's Game at www.terisgame.com . Follow Teri @teriwoodsbooks for updates and book signings near you.

For more information, visit truetothegame.movie .

About Teri's Game

New York Times Best Selling Author Teri Woods is proud to release her highly anticipated magnetic memoir, Teri's Game. This memoir details the astonishing and triumphant journey, Teri Woods meticulously navigates being a Black woman in today's business world.

This sensational read will detail the purposely placed obstacles in her path and how she navigated around them relentlessly to become a self-made millionaire and those who helped her along the way. Revel in the phenomenal journey that inspired thousands of Black people to read, write and self-publish their own books.

This story will inspire you and remind you of what truly matters. In times of loss and in times of triumphant gain this story will guide you and invigorate those that wish to write their own path.

