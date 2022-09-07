NY Times Bestselling Author Marci Shimoff to Keynote WRAR, Inc.'s I DO ME Retreat

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NY Times Bestselling Author, Marci Shimoff, will keynote the I DO ME Retreat in Sarasota, Florida from December 2-9, 2022. Ms. Shimoff is co-author of one of the biggest self-help book phenomena in history, the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series and the author of "Happy for No Reason: 7 Steps to Being Happy from the Inside Out."

As a celebrated motivational expert and transformational leader that focuses on peak performance and self-esteem, Ms. Shimoff will share her transformative insights with attendees of the I DO ME Retreat.

Marci Shimoff will be joined by a team of world-class guides who will provide a variety of insights and expertise through their programs and activities.

Ms. Shimoff will be joined by a team of world-class guides who will provide a variety of insights and expertise through their programs and activities. The retreat boasts a purpose-inspired, 8-day agenda and will gather women from around the world to transform attendees from blame, shame, and guilt to love, joy and grace. It will bestow mechanisms for overcoming adversities in life and for opening individual minds to universal possibilities; while focusing on gratitude, forgiveness, releasing of trauma, and nourishment of bodies, minds, and souls.

This event offers attendees nutritious foods, meditation, mindful movement sessions, and a sound journey. There will be free time with the choice of using the Ritz Carlton beach, pool, spa or, participating in other fun extras. This will be an alcohol-free event.

WRAR, Inc., CEO, and Founder, Kristin Sparks, a trainer in the Jack Canfield Methodology and a Trauma and Shame Recovery Specialist will host and produce the I DO ME Retreat at the luxurious, Ritz Carlton in Sarasota. Ms. Sparks has been featured in Forbes as a guide on leadership and in sharing why reconnecting with passion and purpose is crucial to success.

As a life and career guide, Kristin has focused her work on empowering women who feel alone, directionless, and devoid of passion. "Even some of the most successful career women out there are not passionate about their lives and what they do. Having Marci Shimoff join this event as a keynote is a testament to the work we will be doing – helping women reconnect with joy and purpose," says Kristin.

Stop putting your joy on hold. Space is limited, so book your package for the I DO ME Retreat Experience today at: www.wrarinc.com. Bring a friend to share the experience for free, if you book before November 30, 2022.

