Nyan Heroes and Razer Team Up, Marking an Exciting New Chapter

News provided by

9 Lives Interactive

31 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 Lives Interactive, formerly Rude Robot Studios, the developers behind the upcoming cats-and-mech multiplayer shooter, Nyan Heroes, are thrilled to announce their collaboration with Razer™, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers. Amid the gaming industry's transformational integration of gaming and Web3 technologies, this alliance signifies an innovative stride towards bridging this divide. Through their zVentures Web3 Incubator (ZW3I), Razer reiterates its dedication to blockchain adoption and commitment to providing diverse gaming experiences.

"Our collaboration with Razer is a major milestone in our journey," reveals Max Fu, CEO of Nyan Heroes. "With Razer by our side, we're emboldened to deliver gaming experiences that brim with joy and create lasting memories for our players."

Pre-alpha sign-ups are open, giving gamers an opportunity to experience the exciting adventure that awaits in the game. "We invite gamers to be part of the Nyan Heroes narrative as it evolves by joining us ahead of the official game release," says Fu.

Alongside this newfound collaboration with Razer, Nyan Heroes has embarked on a visual transformation. The rejuvenated graphics, underscored by joy, exploration, and camaraderie, encapsulate the spirit of the brand's refreshed gaming philosophy. The shift signals a departure from the traditional cyberpunk era, towards an enchanting, multiplayer adventure that beckons gamers worldwide to partake in the excitement.

Nyan Heroes' mission extends beyond gaming - they're committed to real-world change too. With a lofty goal to save one billion cats in real life, the company has already donated over $350,000 to animal welfare organizations, and they pledge to continue developing in-game features that enable players to participate in this impactful mission.

For more information or to sign up to playtest, visit nyanheroes.com or follow the developers on Twitter and Discord.

About Nyan Heroes

Nyan Heroes is a free-to-play hero shooter that combines fast-paced, competitive gameplay with a real-world impact. Developed by a remote team of seasoned game developers and powered by Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, Nyan Heroes pays homage to cats and offers a AAA multiplayer experience with epic mech character classes, thrilling cat-like movement, and unique gameplay abilities.

The studio is committed to making a difference in saving one billion cats. $350K USD has already been donated to charitable organizations, including the Best Friends Animal Society. You can be a hero for cats everywhere and join the movement!

SOURCE 9 Lives Interactive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.