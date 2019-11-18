Nyansa And GE Healthcare Introduce OnWatch NP Providing Deeper Insight Into Clinical Networks And Devices

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyansa, Inc. ("knee-ans-sah"), a fast-growing innovator of a new generation of AI-based analytics technology, today released new technology developed in collaboration with GE Healthcare for CARESCAPE™ networks and clinical devices that provides unprecedented visibility and analysis into critical statistics impacting patient care.

GE Healthcare OnWatch NP, powered by Nyansa, combines a host of new data sources and features tailored for healthcare-specific use cases. The release includes the ability to synthesize GE Unity healthcare protocol information with other network metrics to solve common, but difficult to resolve problems.

With OnWatch, healthcare organizations with GE CARESCAPE infrastructure have, for the first time, the ability to automatically identify the root cause of incidents impacting the transmission of vital patient waveform telemetry data as well as detect important medical device timing issues within CARESCAPE networks that may negatively impact operation and patient data integrity.

"As medical devices, and the networks they connect to, become ever more critical to patient care, expectations for maintaining the availability and performance of healthcare networks are changing rapidly," said Gerois Di Marco, General Manager with Clinical Care Solutions at GE Healthcare. "Healthcare Technology Managers (HTM) and IT teams need to be armed with modern solutions that eliminate blind spots and support close operational alignment."

The new Critical Device dashboard provides a full view of network assets, including inventory, performance, and operational status of critical clinical devices. HTM and IT teams can now share a single source of truth for incidents and operational status of healthcare networks and devices. Teams become better aligned and no longer need to cobble together data from multiple tools or engage in manual data correlation when troubleshooting issues.

The dashboard, proactive alerts, and workflows within OnWatch NP, can be customized by role and serve as the starting point for intuitive workflows supporting specific use cases. This allows the responsible team to quickly take action while keeping all stakeholders informed.

With OnWatch NP, if a switch or network port goes down contextual information of the cause is clearly presented so network operations can quickly respond, and the HTM team understands what devices are affected. The inventory shows devices both recently added and removed from the network so both groups can efficiently address devices onboarding, troubleshooting, or preventative maintenance.

ENSURING THE INTEGRITY OF VITAL PATIENT DATA

Telemetry transceivers transmit heart rate, oxygen levels and other essential data to clinical displays used by medical staff. If telemetry data is dropped, for any reason, the quality of patient care is potentially compromised.

By dissecting the proprietary GE Unity protocol, OnWatch NP tracks device waveform packet transmissions and drops minute by minute. If problems arise, reason codes within the GE Unity protocol are used to automatically identify and correlate the root cause of issues impacting data integrity, such as a wired or wireless transmission problems, detached patient leads, or other important factors.

This same patient waveform data is correlated with other network and application analytics to deliver a full context understanding of infrastructure health and behavior. This allows healthcare staff to quickly find and fix critical problems impacting patient care that could have previously taken hours, days or even weeks to resolve.

WHEN TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Maintaining time synchronization across a healthcare network is an often overlooked requirement, but one that impacts every connected device. If network device timing is not synchronized, devices may not perform correctly and patient care may potentially be directly impacted.

With OnWatch NP, healthcare organizations are now able to automatically track device timing anomalies that result from multiple time masters competing or erratic behavior of the device responsible for maintaining proper synchronization.

Until now, device timing problems on CARESCAPE networks required staff to manually correlate device and network data to determine the root cause of problems. OnWatch NP eliminates this difficulty by automatically tracking and analyzing time master behavior, correlating this data with other network traffic analysis. For instance, if more than one device on a CARESCAPE network is acting as the time master, or if the time master process if flapping, OnWatch NP will identify and alert staff automatically.

INSIGHT AND ALIGNMENT FOR HTM AND IT TEAMS

With these advances, in concert with the ongoing strategic alliance with GE Healthcare, customers benefit from the only solution providing advanced analytics purpose-built for CARESCAPE networks and devices – including dissection of the proprietary GE Unity protocol information. Now biomedical engineers, clinicians and IT staff all have a single and comprehensive performance management platform with unmatched capabilities that include:

Automatic classification, inventory and location for all GE Healthcare CARESCAPE devices

Vital statistics of CARESCAPE devices such as traffic, admit status, waveform data

Proactive resolution of mission critical time master issues

Root cause and remediation for GE telemetry waveform dropout issues

Proactive alerting of switch and UPS down events and affected client devices

Visibility into unauthorized devices joining the CARESCAPE network

"The industry expertise of GE Healthcare combined with Nyansa innovations in big data analytics is paying dividends in our combined ability to uniquely offer hospitals new levels of infrastructure visibility and actionable insight," said Abe Ankumah, CEO of Nyansa. "This is precisely what makes a partnership like this beneficial for the broader market."

Media Contacts

David Callisch

Nyansa, Inc.

david@nyansa.com

+1 (408)-504-5487

SOURCE Nyansa, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nyansa.com

