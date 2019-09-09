Nyansa Delivers First Operational Assurance Solution For Critical Devices To Non-IT Staff Demanding Better Visibility

As more single-purpose IoT devices are deployed outside the IT domain to achieve a specific business objective, enterprises are looking to equip line of business staff with more detailed visibility into the behavior, performance and security of these systems using the same data available to IT staff.

The new capabilities, available immediately at no cost within Nyansa's Voyance AIOPs platform, are the first to automatically classify, summarize and identify the root cause for all problematic client devices across the entire network without requiring extensive IT or networking expertise.

Voyance is currently the only vendor-agnostic AIOPs platform at the network edge to deliver operational assurance for such critical devices to assure they can connect to their applications, perform properly, and behave securely on the network.

Armed with this information, different business operations can cut in half the time it currently takes to find and fix problematic devices that negatively impact business outcomes.

BETTER ALIGNMENT BETWEEN IT AND DIFFERENT LINES OF BUSINESS

The new capabilities within Voyance now give enterprises the power to better align IT with specific line of business objectives by giving non-IT staff the same critical device insights in a single place but in a form that is easily understood and actionable.

With Voyance, these different groups can now quickly identify and remediate problematic client devices directly tied to business goals. The new Voyance critical device dashboard provides simplified, plain English views into critical devices that alert LoB teams to performance and security problems impacting device operation. Armed with detailed device analytics, LoB staff is now empowered to remediate the issue themselves or escalate with a ticket to the appropriate network operations or cybersecurity teams.

Nyansa's new critical device operational assurance solution is ideal for a variety of different LoB staff who are not IT experts. This includes biomedical personnel within hospitals using wireless patient monitoring devices, production line teams using IoT robots within manufacturing environments or facilities staff at universities deploying sensors, cameras and lighting systems.

"Mass deployment of critical network-connected devices has created new organizational and operational challenges that directly impact product and service delivery across virtually every industry," said Abe Ankumah, Co-Founder and CEO of Nyansa.

"Until now, line of business operations, often responsible for justifying IoT investments, have been flying blind. Nyansa is eliminating these issues using advance AI-based analytics that can be easily consumed by different parts of the business to reach specific organizational objectives."

ONE PLACE FOR ALL THINGS BUSINESS CRITICAL

With the new capabilities, companies can quickly increase productivity across their organization using a single source of network truth that is automatically shared and customized for each business discipline.

The new critical device capabilities now available within Voyance help streamline the workflow of LoB and IT staff by providing:

High level device / infrastructure overview of Incidents by priority level and category

A real-time inventory of online, offline and new critical wired and wireless devices discovered

A simple summary and description of the root causes with Point-and-click drill down of security and performance incidents for problematic devices by group

Point-and-click drill down into the root cause of any problematic devices

Unlike any other AIOPs solution available, Voyance offers a complete and in-context view of the behavior of every critical device interaction across the entire network.

This includes real-time ongoing data analysis and correlation across a myriad of dimensions such as: Wi-Fi signal strength, packet retransmissions, IP network service responses, WAN flow utilization, wired/wireless security, and application performance for and from the from the perspective of every network-connected device.

Enterprises now have a single location where essential device behavior can be quickly identified, analyzed and remediated with little to no human intervention.

For instance, the system can automatically flag devices such as security cameras that communicate to an abnormally high number of external hosts, IoT devices connecting to an abnormally high number of Wi-Fi networks, ultrasound machines failing to connect to the network due to RADIUS and DHCP problems or entire sites suffering performance problems due to poor application response times or WAN link utilization issues.

