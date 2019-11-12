Nyansa Eliminates Growing Costs And Complexity Created From Enterprise Monitoring Tool Glut

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyansa, Inc. ("knee-ans-sah"), a fast-growing innovator of AI-based network analytics, today delivered major enhancements to its industry-leading Voyance AIOPs platform that can radically reduce the cost and complexity of managing enterprise access networks through consolidation of key functionality within conventional network monitoring tools such as Cisco Prime, Aruba Airwave, and SolarWinds.

With this consolidation, enterprise customers now realize the strategic priority of operationalizing a single, multifunction analytics platform to deliver unparalleled visibility into and behavioral analysis of critical device performance across the entire infrastructure.

In turn, companies can effectively eliminate sparsely used legacy vendor tools that provide only limited visibility into a small portion of the entire network but still can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual licensing and maintenance fees.

Enterprises have cited a range of network performance management requirements that remain unsolved by a single solution. They include limited visibility, lack of ubiquitous monitoring, improved manageability, feature overlap and rising costs due to too many tools. Moreover, organizations are looking for new ways to get additional information out of their existing infrastructure data that can eliminate the need for new tools as access networks evolve.

"There's a strong move in the industry to reduce the number of incumbent vendor management and monitoring tools in Lieu of more modern data analytics systems that can provide a single, comprehensive and contextual understanding of device performance and security across the entire network," said Scott Meisenhelder, senior network engineer at American Foods Group.

American Foods Group is now using the new feature, functionality within Voyance by Nyansa to eliminate the need for Cisco Prime within their environment to reduce costs.

LESS IS MORE

"A strategic priority for enterprises is to streamline workflows with a fully-integrated, multifunction AI-analytics platform that not only reduces cost and complexity but delivers much richer insights into what's going on in the network from virtually any vantage point," said Abe Ankumah, Co-Founder and CEO of Nyansa. "With the consolidation of traditional infrastructure monitoring into Voyance, Nyansa is giving enterprises a more detailed understanding of their entire network from a single source of truth that can be easily leveraged across all of IT."

In its 2019 research report entitled "Network Performance Management for Today's enterprise," Enterprise Management Associates found that that nearly 25 percent of large enterprises with 20,000 or more employees have eight or more network performance monitoring (NPM) tools currently installed.

"Companies simply have too many network management tools in use today," said Shamus McGillicuddy, research director at Enterprise Management Associates. "The related costs of these tools and their impact on productivity has become material to enterprises. Our research shows that organizations are interested in solutions that help reduce these costs and complexities that come along with them."

TOO MANY TOOLS, TOO LITTLE TIME

According to the EMA report, multi-data correlation is a fundamental requirement of network performance management (NPM) tools. Fifty percent of enterprises consider this correlative ability essential to IT operations.

As enterprise edge networks evolve, companies end up with a myriad of niche vendor solutions designed for highly specialized tasks. These offerings often create silos of technology that don't talk to each another. As a result, network staff are left to manually correlate data among disparate systems to identify the root cause of problems that negatively impact device performance.

Consolidating network infrastructure monitoring into Voyance dramatically simplifies the way network staff, engineers and architects plan, deploy, and manage evolving enterprise edge. With Voyance, companies now have a more advanced analytics platform that automatically analyzes and correlates all aspects of network behavior, irrespective of vendor, surfacing insights into a single AI Ops platform that can be operationalized across the network, IT, operations and security teams.

REDUCING COSTS WITH GREATER VISIBILITY

Voyance now provides a variety of new services that deliver deep visibility into the behavior of wired and wireless infrastructure without requiring the use of disparate incumbent vendor network management systems.

In addition to real-time analysis of devices, network services, applications and wide area network (WAN) links, Voyance delivers detailed insights and statistics into the behavior of critical network infrastructure elements such as wired switches and UPS systems.

With Voyance users can automatically discover and create an inventory of switches, obtain visibility to the current state of switch interfaces as well as the connected devices to any given interface. Real-time alerting for switches, access points (APs) and WLAN controllers enable proactive remediation of incidents, highlighting essential details such as the impacted clients and the suspected root cause of potential problems.

In addition to basic switch attributes, Voyance will provide the ability to pull additional interface statistics about TX/RX traffic volumes as well as operational metrics such as fan speed, temperature and other key metrics that can affect the performance of network elements or negatively impact the experience of networked clients.

To provide a more precise picture of the wireless environment, Voyance automatically tracks and alerts administrators when APs reboot or go down, as well as detecting wired and wireless rogue APs that appear on the network.

AP floor maps that can be imported from legacy vendor NMS systems already in use to give administrators greater visualization across a variety of dimensions such as user roaming behavior and patterns, client AP counts, channel utilization and the general health of APs. This allows customers to quickly identify the worst performing APs relative to the number of client hours of problems, co-channel interference, coverage issues and high channel utilization.

Available immediately, the consolidation of incumbent vendor infrastructure monitoring features and functions comes at no cost to new and existing Nyansa customers. Current network element analytics is available for Cisco switches with future support for Alcatel Lucent, HPE and Juniper. Wireless support includes Cisco, Aruba, Extreme Networks and Mist with future support for Cisco Meraki.

