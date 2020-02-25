NYC Audiologist Group Launches Online Hearing Aid Information Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan and Nassau County audiology group I Love Hearing announces the launch of its newly-designed website, complete with extensive resources on hearing loss, hearing aids, tinnitus therapy, and the practice's unique hearing aid shopping process which allows patients to choose from a multitude of brands and to try a model before buying.

The waiting room at I Love Hearing's Upper East Side location. Aviva Tilson has been revolutionizing hearing healthcare in Manhattan and Long Island for years.

"Our new website gives us a platform to educate prospective and current I Love Hearing patients," says I Love Hearing owner and audiologist Aviva Tilson. "We want to provide patients with the information they need right at their fingertips, and a new website was the perfect way to showcase that information and reach people who have questions about their hearing and audiology care."

According to Tilson, the hearing aid information center compiles dozens of frequently asked questions about the hearing aid selection and fitting process, which she said can be "overwhelming" without guidance to those exploring how hearing aids can help. The site also answers common questions about tinnitus, a condition which causes ringing or other persistent noise that interferes with hearing.

"The information we provide on our website gives patients the words they need to describe the issues they may be experiencing," Tilson says, "so before coming into our New York City hearing aid clinic or one of our Long Island locations, our patients can feel fully prepared to discuss their symptoms with us."

According to Tilson, the practice is set on disrupting how hearing aid fittings and sales have been conducted for decades. Typically a brand-specific process, I Love Hearing is one of the first and few brand-agnostic practices, offering fittings and repair services for nearly every hearing aid brand on the market, including Starkey, Widex, Signia, Sonic, Oticon and ReSound.

"Patients want to be a part of the hearing aid selection process, but information about hearing aids can get confusing as different brands compete for customers' attention," says Tilson. "When we arm patients with the right information and education, they can be full participants in their own care. Not every hearing aid is a fit for everyone, and we want to support patients as they explore which model is best for them."

I Love Hearing is also one of few NYC area audiology groups with practices both inside and outside the five boroughs. In addition to its Upper East Side flagship, I Love Hearing has four locations found throughout Long Island: Port Washington, New Hyde Park, East Meadow, and Great Neck. Contact information for each location can be found on the new website.

"We want as many people as possible to discover I Love Hearing," says Tilson. "With our new website, we provide our patients with all the information they could possibly need to make an educated, meaningful decision about their hearing care."

ABOUT I LOVE HEARING

I Love Hearing offers hearing aid fittings, hearing aid service, hearing aid testing, hearing protection products, hearing aid accessories, hearing aid classes and workshops, tinnitus therapy, and ear wax management under the care of experienced hearing professionals. I Love Hearing sells nearly every brand on the market, and services all brands of hearing aids and hearing protection. Locations include the Upper East Side of Manhattan and four in Long Island in Nassau County: Port Washington, New Hyde Park, Great Neck, and East Meadow. For more information, visit www.iLoveHearing.com.

SOURCE I Love Hearing

Related Links

http://www.iLoveHearing.com

