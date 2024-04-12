NYC Award-Winning Classical Pianist & Pop-R&B Singer Janet Noh To Premiere Her New Single 'Oh Child' Alongside Music Video Production on April 30, 2024. Proceeds Will Be Donated to the Korean American Family Service Center.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30th, 2024, NYC award-winning classical pianist and pop-R&B singer Janet Noh will be releasing her newest critically-acclaimed record 'Oh Child' as seen on Rolling Stone, Variety, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter, as well as its accompanying cinematic music video production directed by Tiffany Pham.

"'Oh Child' sheds light on childhood trauma borne of abuse and mental health issues which are often ignored, an arena in which the Korean American Family Service Center (KAFSC) shines brightly," says artist Janet Noh. Having been a former Board Member of KAFSC which works on these issues, Janet will be performing at KAFSC's Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on April 12th, 2024.

At the Gala, Janet will announce that she will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the first year's release of the song directly to the organization.

The song will be made available on all streaming platforms. Audiences worldwide can access the song here .

Janet collaborated with award-winning producer Akini Blake and instrumentalists Tiger Darrow, Seoyeon Im, and David "Sub Q" Kawamura on the production of the song. Janet also worked closely with her vocal mentor William Riley, who has been the vocal performance advisor to Céline Dion, Whitney Houston, Luciano Pavarotti, and Liza Minnelli.

Janet brought onboard her childhood friend and award-winning filmmaker Tiffany Pham of production company Representation as the Director for the music video production. Additional film production team members include: Actress Hannah Park, Cinematographer Kym Pham, Editor Lucas Arruda, and Co-Producers Jeesu Park, Saemoon Yoon, and Yuma Sung.

"While bringing this song to life with such beautiful friends and artists, it unlocked the exact healing that I was looking for when I first sat down to write this song at the piano. I've opened up my heart. I've accepted my scars," says Janet. "Because of the healing that 'Oh Child' has gifted me, I've built up a yearning to share that same healing with others. So in an effort to support KAFSC's exemplary impact, I'll be donating 100% of the proceeds from the first year's release of my song to the organization."

"I am so proud of Janet's philanthropic efforts and momentous donation to KAFSC," says film director Tiffany Pham. "Her generosity, along with the powerful impact of the 'Oh Child' song and music video production, is creating a movement, providing an inspiring example of healing and strength to women and children everywhere."

"Janet is a class act in every way. Her contribution to mental health awareness with this song will ultimately give a voice to those without," says music producer Akini Blake.

About Janet Noh

Janet Noh is an international award-winning classical pianist and pop-R&B singer, songwriter, producer, musical theater composer, and philanthropist.

As a featured solo artist, she regularly performs sold-out performances across Lincoln Center and Broadway theaters, as well as cities around US, Europe, and Asia. Her music is regularly studied by Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center Theater, and colleges such as Columbia University.

Janet's approach combines eclectic musical influences, which incorporates the timelessness of classical music, the drama inherent in musical theater storytelling, and the modern soundscape of pop songwriting & production – all while staying true to her core belief, "Music is the universal language of the heart."

Website: www.janetnohmusic.com / IG: @janetnoh

