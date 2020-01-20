NYC-Based bodySCULPT® Launches breakthrough Non-invasive Solutions from InMode - EVOKE and EVOLVE for Facial Remodeling and Body Contouring

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- bodySCULPT® the premier plastic surgery practice based in New York City, NY, announces two breakthrough non-invasive solutions from InMode - EVOKE, a complete facial remodeling device; and EVOLVE, the ultimate in thermal body & skin contouring treatments. bodySCULPT® is one of the first plastic surgery centers in the U.S to introduce these unique state-of-the-art technologies.

InMode's EVOKE is the first and only FDA-cleared facial remodeling device that uses proven bipolar radiofrequency energy to sub-dermally remodel the facial tissues for a more defined neck and jawline. This advanced thermal skin rejuvenating platform restructures facial tissue and delivers the ultimate in thermal facial procedures with no anesthesia, surgical scars or downtime.

InMode's EVOLVE also FDA-cleared, non-invasive and used to remodel even larger body areas such as the abdomen, arms, flanks, hips, thighs, knees, and buttocks; remodeling skin, treating adipose tissue and toning muscles at the same time.

EVOLVE's unique design deploys three proprietary technologies:

EVOLVE TITE: Harnesses the power of RF energy to remodel skin and improve its appearance.



EVOLVE TRIM: Delivers RF energy and a tissue vacuum to the deepest layers of subcutaneous fat to provide uniform, optimized treatment.



EVOLVE TONE: Electromagnetic energy induces muscle contractions resulting in a toned appearance.

The Advantage:

There is absolutely no recovery period or downtime associated with EVOKE or EVOLVE TITE, TONE or TRIM. Patients can return to normal activities immediately after these quick and painless treatments.



During treatment, patients can surf the internet, read a book, and watch TV. It is really a lunchtime procedure.



Noninvasive EVOKE and EVOLVE are extremely safe with built-in optimal temperature controls, visual monitors and Color-blind RF technology which ensures that the device can be safely and effectively used on all skin types

Dr. Theodorou along with Dr. Christopher Chia who co-authored Emerging Technologies in Face and Body contouring are bodySCULPT®'s chief plastic surgeons. Dr. Spero Theodorou is also InMode's Chief Medical Officer responsible for the development of all InMode's procedures, clinical studies, and training.

About bodySCULPT®

bodySCULPT®, an established plastic surgery practice based in New York, offers a range of bodysculpting solutions for men and women. To learn more about the different procedures offered here or to schedule a consultation, visit www.bodysculpt.com.

SOURCE bodySCULPT

Related Links

https://www.bodysculpt.com

