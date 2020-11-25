NYC-based MSP Tekscape Swings Into Florida Tech Market: Lands Big Kahuna Sponsorship With (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast) Annual Charity Golf Outing

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC's Tekscape, Inc. was a proud "Big Kahuna Sponsor" for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast 23rd Annual Tommy Bahama Bungalow Classic, one of Sarasota county's premier scramble golf charity events. Already established as one of Manhattan's leading IT solutions providers, Tekscape has also been making its way into the Florida tech market. The Bungalow Classic, a day-long golf tournament, annually draws attendees from local and well-known businesses around the Sarasota area, making the event a prime hotspot for brand awareness and networking, all while highlighting the BIG cause: providing valuable mentorship opportunities for children of the future.

President & CEO David Smith spearheaded Tekscape's representation as one of the two major sponsors at the Classic, alongside three other key members to round up Team Tekscape: Senior Sales Executive, Jonathan Sporn, Alicia Psciuk, and Dave's close friend and former BIGS mentee, Kyle Mitchum. As the company's incumbent mission emphasizes cultivating relationships with clients to build better results, Tekscape values the importance of the Big Brothers Big Sisters philanthropy: helping youth, mostly from low-income or single households, foster enduring relationships, and gain the confidence to achieve educational success and improve their lives.

"Special thanks to our Big Kahuna Sponsor, Tekscape, for their sponsorship in the 23rd Annual Tommy Bahama Bungalow Classic. The importance of providing a dedicated mentor to a child facing adversity has never been more apparent. We appreciate the generosity of Tekscape and their support in our mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth." - Joy Mahler, CEO & President Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.

CHILDHOOD SHAPES CHARITY

Tekscape's partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast also stems from a more personal perspective from Dave himself. Co-participant Kyle grew up in the BIGS program himself. As Tekscape continues to expand in Florida, Dave hopes to grow Tekscape's presence by establishing a charitable partnership with BIGS, allowing employee opportunities to mentor children in need.

"I was introduced to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast by my close friend and confidant, Kyle, who, as a kid, was in the program. As a child, I was adopted by my stepfather, so the subject of children and providing mentorship for growth holds a very special and personal place in my heart. During the event, (Joy) and I spoke of a potential partnership endeavor between Tekscape and BIGS Sun Coast to allow Tekscape employees opportunities for mentorship with Big Brothers Big Sisters. I'm excited to move forward on this, as I believe every child deserves a strong role model to help them shape their future in a healthy and positive way." – David Smith, Tekscape President & CEO

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast: For over 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest future. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. This past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has served over 1,800 youth across a 10-county footprint. Learn how to get involved at bbbssun.org.

About Tekscape: Since 2007, the New York-based managed service provider Tekscape evolved into becoming an industry leader in cloud-based solutions. Tekscape specializes in designing, implementing, and managing cloud-based solutions around IT, security, and team collaboration tools so that businesses can grow and scale with confidence. Tekscape's customized approach to technology helps supports every business need when it comes to technology.

