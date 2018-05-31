NYC-Based VC Steve Schlafman Joins Seed-Stage Fund Primary Venture Partners

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-focused venture capital firm Primary Venture Partners has tapped Steve Schlafman to join as Venture Partner. Schlafman's long track record of Seed-stage investing and his staunch belief in NYC's growing tech scene make him an ideal match for Primary, the only Seed firm of scale that is solely focused on NYC-based startups.

NYC VC Steve Schlafman Joins Primary Venture Partners

Schlafman joins Primary after more than four years at RRE Ventures and two years at Lerer Hippeau. During those years, he partnered with more than three dozen companies, many of which are based in NYC. His investment experience has long been characterized by the powerful partnerships he forges with top founders. Those investments span virtually every industry and include standout companies such as Giphy, Citizen, theSkimm, View The Space, Brightwheel, Groups, Wag, Lola and Breather.

Schlafman also brings a range of operational experience to Primary. He began his career at Microsoft, where he was a Senior Financial Analyst with the Enterprise Business Division Strategy and M&A team. He then held a variety of operational roles at NYC-based startups Massive and Stickybits (also known as Turntable.fm), after which he spent three years as Director of New Ventures at The Kraft Group, owners of the New England Patriots. Schlafman is currently becoming a certified executive coach so that he can engage with founders in new, meaningful ways.

"Having been an operator/investor, and being married to a founder, I know the strategic and emotional pain points that early-stage founders are confronted with on a daily basis," Schlafman states. "I have watched Brad and Ben build Primary over the last four years, and I believe they are well on their way to creating the most modern Seed platform in NYC. This is the perfect time to join Primary and help them make an even bigger impact in the NYC ecosystem. I'm thrilled to be a part of the team and to help support founders at the earliest stages."

Primary Venture Partners is a Seed-stage venture firm focused on transformative, NYC-based startups. Led by co-founders and General Partners Ben Sun and Brad Svrluga, Primary serves as the first call for its portfolio companies, dedicating significant resources to best position its companies for the journey from Seed to Series A and beyond. The firm's Portfolio Impact Team, comprised of dedicated Talent, Finance, Market Development and Communications professionals, was designed to support its portfolio companies right where they need it most. Additionally, the Primary Expert Network, a network of over 200 seasoned technology operators and functional experts, helps its founders solve their most pressing tactical problems. To date, Primary's successes include Seed investments in Jet.com, Ticketfly, TxVia and Coupang, and it counts some of New York's most promising startups — including Slice, Mirror, Ollie, Latch, Electric, Bravely and Vestwell — among its portfolio.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Schlaf into the Primary ranks," says Primary GP Brad Svrluga. "For the past half-dozen years, he has been a co-investor, thought partner and, most importantly, a good friend. Schlaf shares Ben's and my unwavering optimism about and commitment to the NYC Tech market. With Schlaf on our team, and his networks and relationships now our networks and relationships, we are immediately better-positioned to find and partner with the city's next great founders."

About Primary Venture Partners

Primary Venture Partners is a Seed-stage venture capital firm focused on transformative, NYC-based startups. Managed by co-founders and General Partners Ben Sun and Brad Svrluga, Primary serves as the first call for its portfolio companies, dedicating significant resources to best position its companies for the journey from Seed to Series A and beyond. Primary's successes include seed investments in Jet.com, Ticketfly, TxVia and Coupang, and it counts some of New York's most promising startups — including Slice, Mirror, Ollie, Latch, Vestwell, Electric and Bravely — among its portfolio.

Media Contact

Naomi Newman

Email: naomi@primary.vc

Related Images

steve-schlafman.jpg

Steve Schlafman

NYC VC Steve Schlafman Joins Primary Venture Partners

primary-venture-partners.jpg

Primary Venture Partners

ben-sun-and-brad-svrluga.jpg

Ben Sun and Brad Svrluga

Primary General Partners

image4.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyc-based-vc-steve-schlafman-joins-seed-stage-fund-primary-venture-partners-300657580.html

SOURCE Primary Venture Partners

Related Links

http://www.primary.vc

