NYC BBL Surgeon Does Fat Transfer To Buttocks Using Ultrasound To Reduce Risk Of Death

News provided by

Cameo Surgery Center

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

How Much Is A BBL With Ultrasound In NYC?

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Blyer at Cameo Surgery Center is the first cosmetic surgeon to be certified by The World Association of Gluteal Surgeons in New York to use an ultrasound during a BBL procedure. As a co-chair on the BBL safety committee, Dr. Blyer, or Dr. BFixin, is committed to advancing BBL safety and changing procedure steps to reduce significant risks.

While BBLs are a popular cosmetic surgery many undergo to enhance their curves, they are also notorious for safety concerns. Risks of fat embolism constitute a significant concern for most considering a BBL procedure. While it's a rare complication, it can pose a significant worry and hazard.

A fat embolism can occur when the fat is injected too far into the buttocks and released into the bloodstream. Unfortunately, this misstep can result in a pulmonary fat embolism, which can be fatal. Dr. Scott Blyer, also known as Dr. BFixin, is one of the leading BBL surgeons in New York and the country. He is one of the first cosmetic surgeons to use ultrasound with a BBL procedure, negating the severe risk of fat embolism during a BBL procedure.

Using an ultrasound to administer the fat during the surgery allows Dr. BFixin to see the precise layer of fat he injects. While he can expertly inject the fat without seeing the layers of fat and muscle in the rear, seeing the exact location of the fat transfer makes Dr. BFixin's BBLs much safer for every patient.

The cost of a BBL with ultrasound can vary depending on the type of procedure and the extent of the surgery. The ultrasound does add an additional cost, but many patients agree that the surgery's lowered risk and increased safety are well worth the price. Dr. BFixin's prices start at $16,999. For those considering undergoing a BBL, Dr. BFixin is one of New York's leading BBL surgeons.

About Dr. Scott Blyer: Dr. Scott Blyer is a triple-board certified cosmetic surgeon who specializes in many advanced cosmetic procedures. He co-chairs the BBL Safety Committee for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and has held conferences on BBL safety and techniques. He is a fellowship director at Cameo Surgery Center and provides stunning cosmetic procedures for every patient.

Contact: realdrseattle
Phone: 206-787-0784
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cameo Surgery Center

Also from this source

Dr. Scott Blyer, One of NYC's Top Cosmetic Surgeons, Featured on Fox Business

Dr. BFixin' was featured on Fox Business for his creation of the Barbie Makeover. This procedure includes interchangeable body and facial procedures, ...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.