NYC Black Chamber of Commerce and Locality Partner to Empower Black-Owned Businesses with Advertising Grant

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Black Chamber of Commerce (NYCBCC) and Locality, the preeminent local television solutions provider, are proud to announce a collaborative initiative to support Black-owned businesses through a special advertising grant. This grant is designed to empower Black entrepreneurs by providing access to premium advertising resources and support.

The grant application window will be open for the month of October, with a selected business announced by November 15. Recipients of the grant will have the opportunity to showcase their business on Locality's expansive streaming network, reaching local audiences and amplifying their brand presence. Grant recipients will have access to millions of locally targeted advertising impressions across streaming TV and digital media in their market, assistance in video ad production using Locality's VideoNOW AI-powered creative platform as well as a marketing consultation to plan a local campaign for maximum reach and ROI.

"The NYCBCC is committed to the economic empowerment of Black communities, and this partnership with Locality is a significant step towards providing Black-owned businesses with the tools they need to thrive," said Tosha Miller, executive director of the New York City Black Chamber of Commerce. "We are excited to collaborate with Locality and bring this opportunity to our members."

Locality shares NYCBCC's dedication to fostering growth within the Black business community. "We believe in the power of local advertising to drive meaningful impact for businesses. This grant is an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses while also making important investments in local communities," said Keith Kazerman, President of Locality Streaming.

Businesses interested in applying can find more information and submit their application at Locality/AdGrantForm.

About the New York City Black Chamber of Commerce

The New York City Black Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of African American communities and economically empower and sustain African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within New York City. The New York City Black Chamber of Commerce provides support to small businesses to improve lines of communication for contracting and procurement opportunities.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 150+ streaming publishers and 400+ local broadcast stations. Our team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com

SOURCE Locality Inc.