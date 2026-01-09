NYC Breast Augmentation Specialist, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminger, Inducted Into Super Doctors Hall of Fame After 10 Consecutive Years of Recognition

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. B. Aviva Preminger has been inducted into the Super Doctors Hall of Fame following a decade of consecutive recognition as a New York Super Doctor, as published in The New York Times Magazine. Widely regarded as a foremost expert on complicated breast augmentation and revision surgery, Dr. Preminger continues to set the standard for excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. B. Aviva Preminger, founder of Aviva Preminger MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, has achieved one of the most prestigious honors in medicine: induction into the Super Doctors Hall of Fame. This elite recognition is reserved for physicians who have been named a Super Doctor for ten or more consecutive years, placing Dr. Preminger among the most accomplished plastic surgeons in New York. Her inclusion in the 2025 New York Super Doctors list was published in the May 4 Sunday edition of The New York Times Magazine and online at superdoctors.com.

Aviva Preminger MD

Dr. Preminger is widely recognized as a foremost expert on complicated breast augmentation and revision surgery, attracting patients from throughout New York City and beyond who seek her advanced surgical skills for challenging cases. Her reputation for achieving natural, beautiful results—even in complex revision procedures—has established her as one of the most trusted names in aesthetic breast surgery. In addition to her Super Doctors Hall of Fame status, Dr. Preminger has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for twelve consecutive years, a distinction awarded to fewer than 7% of physicians nationwide.

Her clinical excellence has earned recognition from her peers as well. In 2026, Dr. Preminger will serve as Chair of the Breast Aesthetic Committee for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meeting, reflecting the trust, leadership, and authority she holds within the specialty. This appointment underscores her position at the forefront of breast aesthetic surgery innovation and education.

"Being inducted into the Super Doctors Hall of Fame is an incredible honor that reflects a decade of dedication to my patients and my craft," says Dr. Preminger. "I am passionate about helping women feel confident and beautiful, whether they're coming to me for a first-time procedure or a complex revision. This recognition belongs to my entire team, who share my commitment to excellence every single day."

Dr. Preminger's boutique practice on Park Avenue features a state-of-the-art, AAAASF-accredited surgical suite designed to meet the highest standards of safety and patient comfort. She offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic procedures for the face, breast, and body, combining Ivy League training with an artistic eye to deliver results that are both stunning and natural-looking.

More About Dr. B. Aviva Preminger

Dr. B. Aviva Preminger is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and earned her medical degree from Cornell University Medical College, where she graduated at the top of her class and served as President of the Cornell Chapter of Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical honor society. Dr. Preminger completed her surgical training at the prestigious New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia, where she trained under some of the most renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons in the country. She also holds a Master of Public Health degree from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and completed a Clinical Research Fellowship in Breast Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Preminger is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. She has served as president on the boards of the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons and the New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons. Her practice, Aviva Preminger MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, is located at 969 Park Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

