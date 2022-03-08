NYC Controversial Art Show Takes on Gender Dysphoria

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden X Soul announces its next art show on gender and sexuality, titled XYZ. The show is to take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022, but the venue is revealed only to the selected guests of the invite-only event. Visit hiddenbysoul.com and "click here to be considered" to apply to be a guest to the show.

Everyone is Different, Everyone Belongs, Even if We Disagree Performance at Colorblind

This is not a party. Rather, it is a deep dive into the soul - a mystical experience of entrancing music, dance, fashion, theater, art, dining, and an immersive installation design to get audience members reflecting on the topic. Watch Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5cN6SvwHrA&t=36s

The philosophy is on the topic of gender and sexuality and has everyone questioning what they think they know and what they think they feel.

Whether you believe in God or Science, the bottom line is this: Everyone is different, everyone belongs, even if we disagree.

Hidden X Soul holds itself to the standards of the message of each of its shows. The last show called Colorblind, was on the topic of race, looking at both BLM and All Lives Matter, recognizing that the answer is not in the divide, but in the validity of both sides, and finding a better way. The magazine and video break down the show and all of its components

https://hiddenbysoul.com/hxs-magazine

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7htDE0NqD8g

Contact:

Hira Sabuhi

9173042385

[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden X Soul