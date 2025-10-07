NYC Extends 2025 Energy Grade Posting Period to December

NEW YORK , Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) has announced an extension to this year's Local Law 95 Energy Grade posting period. According to The Cotocon Group, a leading NYC-based energy compliance firm, building owners will now have from December 1 through December 31, 2025, to download and post their official Building Energy Efficiency Rating Label (E-Grade).

This temporary change applies for the 2025 cycle only and affects buildings required to benchmark their 2024 calendar year energy data under Administrative Code §28-309.12.3. Traditionally, the posting period runs from October 1 to October 31 each year.

Failure to download and post the DOB-issued label within the new timeframe may result in a $1,250 civil penalty.

What Building Owners Should Do

Access DOB NOW: Download the Building Energy Efficiency Rating Label once it becomes available in December.

Download the Building Energy Efficiency Rating Label once it becomes available in December. Display Promptly: Post the label in a visible location at each public entrance before December 31, 2025.

Post the label in a visible location at each public entrance before December 31, 2025. Stay Informed: For additional guidance, visit nyc.gov/LL84 or nyc.gov/LL33 .

For additional guidance, visit or . Get Help: For questions, contact The Cotocon Group Help Center [email protected] or call (212) 889-6566 seven days a week.

The Cotocon Group Advises Early Action

"While this extension gives owners additional time, compliance shouldn't be delayed," said Jimmy Carchietta, Founder and CEO of The Cotocon Group. "We encourage all building owners to prepare now to avoid last-minute issues in December."

Cotocon's energy compliance team remains available to assist building owners with downloading, reviewing, and posting their E-Grades to ensure full compliance under Local Law 95.

About The Cotocon Group:



The Cotocon Group is a leading NYC-based energy compliance and sustainability firm helping property owners and managers meet Local Law 84, 87, 88, 95, and 97 requirements. With a proven record of compliance accuracy and proactive client support, Cotocon continues to set the standard for energy efficiency in New York City's built environment. For a free snapshot of your building's Local Law compliance status, visit The Carbon Shield.

