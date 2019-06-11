NYC Divorce Lawyer Says Dad's Birthday Surprise for His Ex Is the Way to Go

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq., a New York divorce lawyer with the The Kleyman Law Firm, voiced his support for Billy Flynn Gadbois from Boston, whose post about his ex-wife on social media has gone viral.

Mr. Gadbois is divorced and has two sons with his ex-wife. On her birthday, he surprised his ex with flowers, a loving birthday card, and a breakfast that he made together with their children. In 2017, he posted about it on social media so that others going through divorce or already divorced parents can learn from his experience. "So if you aren't modeling good relationship behavior for your kids, get your sh*t together. Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you. Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever," he wrote on Love What Matters Facebook page. 1

Mr. Kleyman, who has been practicing divorce and family law in New York for over 15 years affirmed his support of Mr. Gadbois and his position. "Mr. Gadbois clearly understands what really matters most during and after divorce –children," Kleyman said. When children are part of a divorce, New York courts take the approach that all matters in the divorce, specifically custody and parenting time, should be resolved in the best interest of the children -- all other considerations, including the interests of the parents, should be secondary.

"The parent that places the interests of their children first before their own interests, feelings, emotions and desires even in the face of animosity and high conflict with their former spouse, is the parent that will gain the favor of the court," Kleyman said.

By being a positive role model and rising above his own feelings, Mr. Gadbois reinforces to his sons that no matter how much anger and resentment there may be throughout the divorce process, parents should always keep their focus on how their actions resonate with those who look up to them. Studies have shown that divorce can have a significant impact in children on their self-esteem, learning abilities, confidence, view of gender roles, and many other psychological factors.

Kleyman stresses the importance of positive role modeling during divorce. "After years of handling nasty divorce battles inside and outside of court, I can confidently say that the least favorite part of this job is witnessing the collateral damage done by divorcing spouses to their children," says Kleyman.

"Not every parent needs to go as far as Mr. Gadbois has gone and greet their ex with breakfast and flowers, but keeping peace, understanding your role as a parent and raising your kids separately but cooperatively should be the goal of every parent," Kleyman advises.

About:

Val Kleyman is the founder of The Kleyman Law Firm, a matrimonial law firm in New York and is rated as one of the top divorce attorneys in New York City. Mr. Kleyman and his firm work with many complex, contested, and high conflict divorces. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at 120 Broadway, 18th Floor, New York, NY. For more info go to www.NYC-DivorceLawyer.com, email: 216178@email4pr.com or call 212-401-1977.

SOURCE Val Kleyman, Esq.

Related Links

https://nyc-divorcelawyer.com

