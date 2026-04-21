NYC Facelift & Rhinoplasty Master Course™ Returns to New York

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Facelift & Rhinoplasty Master Course™ will take place from April 23 to 26, bringing together an international group of facial plastic surgeons for four days of live surgery, hands-on training, and clinical exchange.

Held at The Times Square EDITION, with a dedicated cadaver lab at NYU Langone Health, the course is designed for practicing surgeons and advanced trainees looking to refine their approach to facelift and rhinoplasty through direct observation and practical application.

Now in its third edition, the program is led by Ramtin Kassir, MD, a New York based facial plastic surgeon specializing in deep plane facelifting and rhinoplasty, who serves as Course Chair. The 2026 course brings together more than 60 faculty members from around the world, alongside a broad group of participating surgeons. "There is a difference between what looks good in the moment and what lasts. This course is about understanding that difference and translating it into real surgical decision making," said Kassir.

The program combines live surgical cases with cadaver-based training, offering participants the opportunity to study anatomy in detail and engage in discussion around operative strategy, technique, and outcomes.

In addition to the surgical program, the course will feature a Gala Dinner and Awards presentation on April 25, bringing faculty and participants together to recognize contributions within the field and connect in a more informal setting.

With an international faculty and participants from across multiple markets, the meeting reflects the growing global exchange shaping facial aesthetic surgery today.

Further details and the full agenda are available at:

https://www.nycfaceliftmastercourse.com/

About the NYC Facelift & Rhinoplasty Master Course

The NYC Facelift & Rhinoplasty Master Course is an advanced educational program focused on facial aesthetic surgery, bringing together an international faculty and a global audience of surgeons for hands-on training, live surgical observation, and clinical exchange.

Held annually in New York City, the course combines live surgeries, a cadaver lab experience, and focused sessions designed to reflect current developments in facelift and rhinoplasty techniques, as well as broader trends in facial rejuvenation.

Designed to move beyond traditional lecture formats, the program emphasizes practical application, real-time decision making, and peer-level discussion, offering participants an opportunity to refine both technical skills and surgical judgment.

https://www.nycfaceliftmastercourse.com/

About Kassir Plastic Surgery

Kassir Plastic Surgery is a New York based practice specializing in facial plastic surgery, with a focus on facelifting, rhinoplasty, and advanced facial rejuvenation techniques.

The practice is led by Ramtin Kassir, MD, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon known for his work in deep plane facelifting and rhinoplasty, with an emphasis on achieving natural, long-lasting results.

With offices in New York and New Jersey, Kassir Plastic Surgery treats a diverse patient base and is actively involved in surgical education, clinical research, and the development of evolving techniques within the field of facial aesthetic surgery.

https://www.drkassir.com/

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The NYC Facelift & Rhinoplasty