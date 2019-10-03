NYC Fashion and Solidarity: FTL Moda Debuts its Annual Black Carpet, Women Are Power

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FTL MODA debuts its annual black carpet, WOMEN ARE POWER, an occasion for grateful acknowledgment for high profile players of the fashion and corporate industries, connected with an effective action to support ONE CITY MISSION, a NY-based 501C3 committed to assisting homeless women in NYC.

"In our career, we are used to walking the most recognized streets of NYC between glam, luxury and fast pace, without really seeing what goes on in those streets. From Penn Station to Times Square, from Fifth Avenue to Broadway, and beyond, we realized that too often we meet people that we don't really see. We pass them by, and we do not register their presence. This discovery had a tremendous impact on me on a recent Saturday morning, when we joined a group of volunteers that meet twice a week to cook meals, prepare toiletry bags, and devote their time to go meet homeless men and women in Manhattan one on one. This realization struck a chord. We are now working together, with the amazing talents and partners that joined our action through WOMEN ARE POWER, to make sure that every day, especially in the winter, these women are supported, helped and acknowledged, without judgment, pity or pressure for change. Simply helped through their days, through their months of hardship and cold in the city that never sleeps. Through their fears and through their passions," said FTL MODA's founder, Ilaria Niccolini.

Promperu, Delta Air Lines, Samsung Electronics America, Fashion Week Online, and the international hub Modemonline, are among the generous partners that offered their support for the kick-off event. A gorgeous crowd of top models and high-profile artists, gathered also through the collaboration with the most renowned international talent agencies of the fashion and entertainment industries, have endorsed the initiative and will walk the Samsung black carpet to support Women Are Power on October 24th at 6 pm.

"We're proud to partner with FTL Moda at the Women Are Power event, bringing together the power of Samsung Display technology and fashion into a personalized experience for guests," said Harry Patz, SVP, GM Samsung Display.

FTL MODA and Promperu have a history of collaborating on projects focused on promoting the prestigious Alpaca del Peru fiber while supporting actions that give back to their respective communities.

During the event, a check will be donated to ONE CITY MISSION, to support planned activities for the upcoming fall and winter season in NYC.

A variety of options for ticket access and/or donations will be available on www.ftlmoda.com starting on October 3rd 2019.

