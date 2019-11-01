NYC Fashion and Solidarity: FTL MODA With Promperu, Samsung, and Delta Air Lines Deliver Support to Homeless Women of NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday FTL MODA debuted its annual black carpet, WOMEN ARE POWER, in NYC, connected with an effective action to support ONE CITY MISSION, a NY-based 501C3 charity committed to assisting homeless women in NYC.

SPONSORS

top model Alexina Graham on the black carpet of FTL WOMEN ARE POWER Top model Elena Matei and actor Victor Turpin on the black carpet of FTL WOMEN ARE POWER

At the presence of high executives from Samsung, Delta, Promperu, main sponsors of the event, and many talents of the fashion industry, celebrities from Hollywood, the event brought a full house to the STK roof top in downtown, in an atmosphere of shared love and joy.

"FWO was so thrilled to be a part of this spectacular and groundbreaking event benefitting the 'invisible' homeless of New York, and to support FTL Moda, the incredible work of One City Mission, and sponsors Samsung, Delta, and Peru. It was an intimate, magical night, filled with good vibes and friendly faces, and I can tell this is just the first in what will be many more events to come." This is the comment by publisher Pablo Starr, founder of Fashion Week Online, media partner of FTL MODA.

TALENTS AND SUPPORTERS

A gorgeous crowd of top models and high-profile artists, gathered also through the collaboration with the most renowned international talent agencies, was present. Among them top models Alexina Graham, Elena Matei, Zuzanna Bijoch, Kate Bock, Julia Banas, and actor Victor Turpin, Ryan Cooper, Ariel Howard, and many other artists including Ted Gibson, Carolina Gonzalez, Virginia Vera, Jenny Wimmerstedt, and Daniel Avilan, who contributed to making the event a success, allowing Ilaria Niccolini, founder and owner of FTL MODA, to present a check of $10,000 to Mr Snaiderbaur, founder of One City Mission.

"I am truly grateful for the friendship and support that Ilaria Niccolini, her extraordinary team, the sponsors, and all friends and fashion professionals who attended the event, demonstrated towards our work. I will personally deliver the messages of encouragement that many guests of the event have written to our friends who live on the street. Personal and simple gestures have a great power to reawaken the sense of self dignity, in those who live every day the burden of being invisible, if not actually being avoided or despised. Thanks to the very generous financial contribution received, we will be even more capable of being present on the street, to continue support our friends, and especially those women, who live in abandonment and solitude," commented Salvatore Snaiderbaur at the event.

FTL MODA and Promperu, title sponsor of FTL WOMEN ARE POWER, have a history of collaborating on projects focused on promoting the prestigious Alpaca del Peru fiber while supporting actions that give back to their respective communities.

Special ambassadors for FTL WOMEN ARE POWER were Antonio and Roberta Murr, Martina Grottarola, Leonard Lowengrub, Ilana Goor, Giorgio Ammirabile.

For interview and info:

Assistant to Ilaria Niccolini: Lisa Stapleton

228372@email4pr.com

+1.786.232.8949

SOURCE FTL MODA