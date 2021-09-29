NYC Film Company to Provide Support for Arts in Connecticut Town

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A New York based film company, Better Days Films, a division of the Story Plant Entertainment Company, has just forged a creative and charitable partnership with the town of New Milford, Connecticut. Coming off the success of their episodic docu-series Covid America, picked up by international distribution house Boat Rocker Media, the content creation company has agreed to a 2-film shoot in the small New England town beginning with the faith-based film The Thursday Night Club, a warm and inspirational family-oriented movie, slated to begin pre-production during the holiday season.

Producers of the movie The Thursday Night Club, a family-oriented, faith based film to be set in New Milford, Connecticut meet New Milford Mayor Pete Bass to forge an artistic and financial relationship with the town. Painting of New Milford, Connecticut 'Bandstand in Winter' by local artist Lorraine Ryan.

Moved by the charm and hospitality that New Milford offers, the producers proposed to the mayor of New Milford, Pete Bass, that the town be the location for The Thursday Night Club followed by a second movie to be announced. To cement the relationship, the producers offered to provide a $25,000 scholarship to the New Milford Film Commission, helmed by Valerie Lorimer, upon the release of the film. The scholarship monies will be granted to a New Milford area filmmaker and a film student. "I am excited to be a part of this endeavor as we have several deserving students and local filmmakers that will benefit from this alliance," stated Commissioner Lorimer.

In addition, a portion of the net proceeds from the film will be donated to the arts community in New Milford to support various arts programs and events. The town and the producers will join forces to decide how to best use the funds to bolster the arts in New Milford.

Mayor Pete Bass expressed appreciation for this new and productive collaboration and financial affiliation. "We want to thank Better Days Films for their partnership with the Town of New Milford in creating opportunities and support of the arts community here in New Milford. Our arts community is an essential part of the town's spirit and character."

The Thursday Night Club cameras will begin rolling in early 2022.

