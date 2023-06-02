NYC Footy Hosts Largest Adult Soccer Tournament in New York City

The Governors Cup is a mixed gender tournament that unites 1,000 players of all skill levels for 2-days of soccer on Governors Island.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Footy, the city's most prominent adult soccer league, is proud to announce the upcoming Governors Cup tournament, taking place on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th. The Governors Cup is recognized as the largest soccer tournament in New York City, bringing together 80 teams and 1,000 players for a weekend of friendly competition on Governors Island.

40 teams compete on each of the two days that span the Governors Cup The Spirit of Gov Cup Captures in a Team Photo

Soccer lovers of varying skill levels, genders and backgrounds will converge to create a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for players and spectators alike. What sets the Governors Cup apart is that all teams are entirely mixed gender, highlighting the league's dedication to fostering inclusivity and providing social connection through sport.

According to a recent study conducted by Telemundo Deportes1, soccer is the fastest-growing team sport in America. The growing popularity of the sport is reflected in the surge of players joining NYC Footy and the success of The Governors Cup, which has reached maximum capacity on Governors Island two years running.

Team bonding activities like sports, play a vital role in fostering social connection and combating the epidemic of loneliness and isolation. As highlighted in a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, engaging in community-driven events can significantly improve social well-being and mental health2. The Governors Cup not only offers thrilling soccer matches but also serves as a platform to strengthen community bonds and promote a sense of belonging.

The Governors Cup is proud to have the support of prominent sponsors, including NYCFC and Gotham FC - NYC's two marquee professional soccer clubs. Umbro, GU Energy, Dumbo Moving, and BetterPlayer are joining to make this tournament a comprehensive festival-like experience and refreshments will be provided by Heineken, Liquid Death, BodyArmor, Athletic Brewing, and LMNT. The support of these sponsors demonstrates the national and local appeal of supporting inclusive sport.

"We are excited to bring back The Governors Cup, which truly unites the vibrant soccer community of New York City," said Tarek Pertew, co-founder of NYC Footy. "This tournament represents the spirit of inclusivity, teamwork, and passion for the game."

About NYC Footy:

NYC Footy is the largest adult soccer league in NYC, is exclusively mixed gender, and operates beginner thru advanced leagues throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. NYC Footy also hosts two of New York's largest tournaments, the Governors Cup and The Footy Fest. Through their Ted Lasso Code of Conduct, created in partnership with Women in Soccer, NYC Footy leads in efforts that promote inclusion and kindness on and off the field. For more information, visit www.nycfooty.com .

