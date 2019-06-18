NYC Gets Easier to Navigate: Digital Firm Reflexions Launches OMNY to Replace Iconic MetroCard

"We're thrilled at the instant success of OMNY and pleased to be part of this important initiative for the MTA," said Reflexions Director of Operations Alex Smith. "OMNY is revolutionizing the way MTA riders can pay for fares by giving them more options and convenience than ever before."

OMNY allows riders to pay their fares with digital wallets like Apple Pay and contactless credit, debit, and reloadable prepaid cards. Through the new OMNY website designed and developed by Reflexions, MTA riders can also register for an account, view ride and transaction history, and manage their account preferences.

"This is just the first step toward a more all-encompassing digital experience for MTA customers," said Reflexions Director of Business Development Daniel Leslie. "The payment experience is the first customer touchpoint and should be as seamless as possible as riders navigate the system."

OMNY was designed and developed by New York City-based Reflexions in partnership with Cubic Transportation Systems, the prime contractor for the project, and Pentagram. It debuted at 16 subway stations on May 31 and will be used in all 472 subway stations and 6,000 buses by October 2020. During the first weekend in use, OMNY exceeded expectations by drawing over 10,000 tap payments from subway and bus riders.

"The significance of moving to a modern fare payment system cannot be overstated," said New York City Transit President Andy Byford. "Eventually, OMNY will help ease congestion in the system, reduce a host of technical challenges associated with the MetroCard, and make our system easier and more intuitive for the tens of millions of New Yorkers and tourists who ride with the MTA each year. I'm eager to continue rolling out this easy-to-use technology to all remaining subway stations and bus routes in the next 18 months."

Reflexions is also assisting Cubic with the upcoming OMNY mobile app and new vending machines, slated for release in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

"OMNY is designed to save New Yorkers' their most precious commodity — their time," added MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye.

