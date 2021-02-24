NYC Health + Hospitals to Receive National Kidney Foundation's Kopple Award

Their work is vital to the 37 million adults in the U.S. who are affected by kidney disease and the 1 in 3 people who are at risk. NKF will honor these exceptional men and women at the 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings , which will be held virtually April 6-10. Among those honored this year will be Shivam Joshi, MD, a nephrologist, internist, and plant-based physician, who practices at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in New York City. He will receive the Joel D. Kopple Award for work in the field of renal nutrition.

"I'm very honored to have won this award and it is an enormous surprise," Dr. Joshi said. "In the field of renal nutrition, this is the highest award to win and I'm very thankful to have earned the respect of so many in my field. I am still in shock to also be the youngest nephrologist to have won this award."

Although Dr. Joshi graduated from fellowship less than three years ago, he has published more than a dozen articles on diet and kidney disease in prominent journals, been a featured speaker dozens of times around the world, been featured in the New York Times and multiple podcasts about his work and published on more than 40 peer-reviewed platforms.

This award has been given annually in the name of Dr. Joel D. Kopple since 2002 to the physician who has made a significant contribution in the field of renal nutrition in the year. Dr Kopple, a pioneering researcher in renal nutrition, was President of NKF and Chair of the work group that developed the original KDOQI clinical practice guideline on Nutrition in Chronic Renal Failure.

"Dr. Joshi is incredibly impressive. Though he is still early in his career, he has already made important contributions to the field of renal nutrition and I can't wait to see what will be next in his career," said NKF President Dr. Paul Palevsky. "His dedication to patients and understanding kidney disease and its relationship to nutrition is of course evident, but also critical in understanding this disease that touches so many American lives."

Dr. Joshi received his BS from Duke University and his MD from the University of Miami. He completed his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami, and his nephrology fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a clinical assistant professor at the New York University School of Medicine with research interests in plant-based diets, fad diets, and nephrology.

"I love the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings because the event is very clinically oriented and relevant to those who see patients regularly," Dr. Joshi said. "I appreciate the inclusion of diet-related topics at the event as well."

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 29 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings will be held virtually April 6-10.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. is at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People who are Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are almost 4 times more likely than Whites to have kidney failure. Hispanic or Latino people are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanic or non-Latino people to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

