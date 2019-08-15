NYC Injury Attorney David Perecman Recognized in Best Lawyers 2020

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David H. Perecman founded The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. in 1983. Over the following decades, he's built a team that's become trusted by injured victims, workers, and families throughout New York City, and which has recovered over half a billion dollars in compensation for the injured and the wronged. Along the way, he's amassed an impressive array of case results, landmark rulings, and professional recognition – the latest being his selection to Best Lawyers 2020 in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Having been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2008, Mr. Perecman's latest selection marks 12 consecutive years of recognition from one of the world's leading legal publishers.

A Testament to Skill & Experience

Best Lawyers has become one of the most well-known legal rating publications in the world. Each year, it sifts through numerous attorneys from around the U.S. and other nations abroad to distinguish the most accomplished and acclaimed legal minds. The Best Lawyers methodology is centered on eliciting meaningful and substantive evaluations of attorneys, and consists of a carefully curated process that includes:

Formal nominations from attorneys, clients, and law firm teams;

Ballot voting from attorneys previously listed in Best Lawyers based on their practice area and geographic region;

based on their practice area and geographic region; Feedback analysis conducted by Best Lawyers , with nominees being given peer ratings between 1-5, as well as additional feedback as needed;

, with nominees being given peer ratings between 1-5, as well as additional feedback as needed; Editorial team eligibility checks (bar standing, ethics, etc.);

Because Best Lawyers' selection process is rooted in peer review, its annual lists are viewed as some of the most objective and trusted attorney ratings. Consumers in search of proven lawyers can feel confident knowing that when they choose a representative recognized by Best Lawyers, they're choosing highly skilled and experienced advocates. That's certainly true in Mr. Perecman's case.

With over 30 years of legal experience, Mr. Perecman has earned a reputation as one of New York City's leading civil injury trial lawyers. Over the course of his career, he's championed the rights of numerous workers, victims, and families across New York – from those harmed in construction accidents and car crashes to victims of medical malpractice, workplace discrimination, and civil rights abuses.

Backed by his passion for helping people in need, Perecman has secured millions in compensation for his clients – including a number of record results and noteworthy rulings that have helped shape labor laws in the Empire State. In addition to his continued inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America, Mr. Perecman has also been recognized by numerous other organizations, including Super Lawyers Magazine, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the National Trial Lawyers' Top 100, and the National Law Journal's Hall of Fame, among others.

You can learn more about Mr. Perecman and The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. at www.perecman.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this press release is for general information purposes only. Nothing in this press release should be taken as legal advice for any individual case or situation. This information is not intended to create, and receipt or viewing of does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship.

SOURCE Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.perecman.com

