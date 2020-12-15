NYC live-in care by Touching Hearts for affordable peace of mind

But solving the cost-versus-quality-of-care conundrum is just part of the Touching Hearts NYC service for those seeking 24-hour home care for elderly loved ones or others in need. Apart from live-in caregiver cost and quality, other concerns might include the level and range of care for elderly and infirm loved ones.

While Touching Hearts does have all the answers, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to ensuring peace of mind for adult children or other relatives of elderly clients.

The home-care provider starts by assessing needs and concerns through free consultation.

In this way, Touching Hearts can tailor live-in care or other home care to a client's needs and means, whether in SoHo, Greenwich Village, or any other part of NYC where they operate.

The company places great emphasis on flexibility, reliability, and quality of care, but also has some good news for those worried about how much a 24-hour caregiver costs. The NYC senior home-care provider's services can prove considerably more affordable than care in a facility away from home.

"When you calculate the live-in caregiver rate on a per-hour basis, there is no more cost-effective way to ensure round-the-clock peace of mind for a loved one," Touching Hearts NYC owner Craig Sendach said.

With 10 years' experience in the financial-services industry before entering the field of senior home care, Craig understands the need for financial planning to be well considered alongside an effective care plan. But he remains acutely aware that family members' primary concern in choosing live-in care is the well-being of loved ones.

"Our professionally trained caregivers are bonded, insured, paid above the $15 [per hour] minimum wage, and backed by the support of our five-star-rated office's team," he assured.

Assigned caregivers' training includes fall prevention, post-discharge hospital-readmission prevention, and dementia-friendly practices, as required.

Preparation of appetizing and nutritious meals is also on the menu of services, and Touching Hearts has a certified food-allergy coach on the management team.

Many seniors and/or their families opt for home care for the elderly in their own homes because the senior prefers familiar surroundings. While live-in home care is a lower-cost alternative to a care facility in NYC, another possible budget-friendly option is Touching Hearts' companion care. This service is available to seniors and others to provide friendly help at home when they do not need 24-hour care.

Touching Hearts' caregiver services around NYC can be provided for just a few hours a day all the way up to 24 hours.

These are just some of the variants that can make the cost of a caregiver or home health aide in New York City an attractive option. Determining which home care services are appropriate for a Touching Hearts client is a collaborative effort with the client's needs at the center of an initial obligation-free discussion.

The New York City branch of Touching Hearts is a franchise of long-established, Minneapolis-based national home-care provider Touching Hearts, Inc.

