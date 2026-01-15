NYC Luxury Interior Design Firm Rebrands as Mancini Burns Design After 25 Years

Manhattan & Hamptons Residential Designer Announces Partnership, Transparent Pricing, and Expanded Concierge Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mancini Burns Design, a luxury residential interior design firm with offices in Manhattan and the Hamptons, announces its rebrand from Bella Mancini Design. The new name formalizes the partnership between founder Bella Zakarian Mancini and Taryn Burns, who has been integral to the firm's success for 15 years. With over 25 years creating high-end, custom homes, the award-winning NYC interior design studio now expands its full-service concierge offerings for discerning clients across New York City, the Tri-state area, and nationally.

New York Interior Designers Bella Zakarian Mancini & Taryn Burns of Mancini Burns Design Mancini Burns Design Logo

Legacy of Manhattan & Hamptons Interior Design Expertise

"Taryn's talent, integrity, and leadership have been central to our success," said Bella Mancini, Principal and Co-Founder. "This rebrand marks a fresh evolution and an even stronger foundation as we continue to deliver thoughtful, concierge-style residential design."

Mancini Burns Design specializes in comprehensive luxury interior design services across Manhattan neighborhoods including Union Square, Tribeca, the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Harlem, and Brooklyn, as well as throughout the Hamptons in Amagansett, Sag Harbor, Wainscott, Sagaponack, and East Hampton. The firm handles projects ranging from decorating and furnishing to full-home remodels, gut renovations, and ground-up builds.

Full-Service Design Concierge for NYC & Hamptons Homes

What sets Mancini Burns Design apart is its comprehensive design concierge service—a white-glove approach that extends beyond traditional interior design. Services include:

art curation

custom furniture design and sourcing

kitchen and bathroom outfitting

move coordination

home organization

pantry styling

"We think of ourselves as design concierges," explained Burns. "We're here to make the whole process easier, more manageable, and even enjoyable for our clients."

This concierge model has proven especially valuable for clients navigating life transitions, including moves after divorce, downsizing, or major lifestyle changes.

Transparent Pricing for Luxury Design Services

Mancini Burns Design offers transparent pricing with per-square-foot estimates for all goods and flat fees for design and production work. "Decorating your home can be daunting and expensive," noted Mancini. "Figuring out your budget early makes the interior design process run smoother and more efficiently, ultimately saving money in the long run."

Award-Winning Portfolio & National Recognition

The firm's work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Luxe Interiors + Design, House Beautiful, and Hamptons Cottages & Gardens, and recognized on the prestigious Luxe Gold List. Their portfolio spans NYC, the Hamptons, Miami, Los Angeles, and Austin.

New Union Square Studio Location

Mancini Burns Design has moved into a new studio at 41 Union Square West, Suite 1225, New York, NY 10003—a light-filled space that reflects their creative vision and serves Manhattan and Hamptons clients.

For more information:

Visit: www.manciniburns.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212.741.3380

Media Contact:

Julia Labaton, RED PR, [email protected], 646.528.3969

