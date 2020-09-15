NYC Meets Berlin: Where AI Tech and Business Converge, September 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join a virtual meeting of the minds. For free. Berlin Business Office, USA and Berlin Partner for Business and Technology GmbH will host an event in cooperation with New York Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) NY Tech Alliance and media:net berlinbrandenburg eV (association for media, games, tech and digital industries). The focus will be on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a global game-changer.

NYC Meets Berlin: Where AI Tech and Business Converge!

Overview of AI Ecosystems: NY & Berlin / Interactive Speaker Panel / Q&A Chat

Moderated by AC COPPENS, Founder, Creatives' Catalysts

Followed by 30 Minutes of Networking

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

In NYC 12:00PM –1:30 PM (EST)

In Berlin 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM (CET)

NYC and Berlin are in the top 10 AI cities worldwide and are leading hubs in many innovative technologies serving people, industries and economies. As such they're in a pole position to build a bridge between AI ecosystems and support companies in growing internationally and by finding the right partners.

Gain valuable insights from prominent speakers of both cities and benefit from an opportunity to network - a must for companies using AI in sectors like Mobility, Energy, Healthcare, Creative/Media and Finance. Topics: How to create AI solutions for global problems? What solutions are there in both cities? What are the challenges of AI internationalization? How to implement services beyond borders and how to find the right partners? And more!

Karen Bhatia, SVP Tech, NYCEDC – Leading NYC's AI strategy

Charlotte Seiler, Project Manager Innovation AI, Berlin Partner for Business and Technology GmbH – Connecting companies, startups, researchers in AI innovation

Panelists are founders of Brighter AI ("Europe's Hottest AI Startup" by Nvidia), Merantix AG (Artificial Intelligence Venture Studio), Fusemachines Inc. (AI education startup transforming lives) and Owkin Inc. (using ML to develop better drugs for patients).

Berlin Business Office, USA established 2019, by the Berlin Senate for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, supports U.S. companies entering international markets via Berlin and Berlin's companies entering the U.S. market and promotes Berlin's thriving start-up scene.

Kristina L. García, Managing Director

Berlin Business Office, USA

[email protected]

Tel: +1 631-303-8866

