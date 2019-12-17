NYC Merchant Celebrates Majesty Of Original Penn Station With Stunning Holiday Window Display
Dec 17, 2019, 08:07 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remains Lighting, 130 West 28th Street, a maker of artisan custom lighting, and Rebuild Penn Station (a project of the National Civic Art Society), a non-profit organization dedicated to the reconstruction of New York's original McKim, Mead & White train station, have collaborated on a holiday window to celebrate the original station which opened in 1910 and was demolished by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1963.
The holiday window includes a scale model of Penn Station's timeless two block wide colonnaded 7th Avenue Roman Doric order facade—the monumental entry to the great station. Other components of the exhibit feature the world-famous Penn Station clocks and trellis work, and a translucent kaleidoscopic depiction of the 8th Avenue train concourse's glass ceiling and Guastavino tiled vaults. Globe-style lighting by Remains Lighting, replicates the fixtures from Penn Station's original Main Waiting Room.
"We're thrilled about this transformation of our storefront into a loving tribute to the beauty of the original Penn Station", says Remains Lighting owner, David Calligeros. Calligeros is a former head of the Institute for Classical Architecture and long-time advocate for the reconstruction of the original train station.
Samuel Turvey, Chairman of Rebuild Penn Station Steering Committee, offers, "We're happy to showcase items from our private collection including, Nathaniel Guest's 7th Avenue facade model (originally built for and displayed by the Hagley Museum in Delaware). This display is truly in the spirit of New York's holiday windows tradition and is a must see on any seasonal tour."
For more on Rebuild Penn Station: rebuildpennstation.org
For more on Remains Lighting: remains.com
SOURCE Rebuild Penn Station
