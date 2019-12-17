NYC Merchant Celebrates Majesty Of Original Penn Station With Stunning Holiday Window Display

The holiday window includes a scale model of Penn Station's timeless two block wide colonnaded 7th Avenue Roman Doric order facade—the monumental entry to the great station. Other components of the exhibit feature the world-famous Penn Station clocks and trellis work, and a translucent kaleidoscopic depiction of the 8th Avenue train concourse's glass ceiling and Guastavino tiled vaults. Globe-style lighting by Remains Lighting, replicates the fixtures from Penn Station's original Main Waiting Room.

"We're thrilled about this transformation of our storefront into a loving tribute to the beauty of the original Penn Station", says Remains Lighting owner, David Calligeros. Calligeros is a former head of the Institute for Classical Architecture and long-time advocate for the reconstruction of the original train station.

Samuel Turvey, Chairman of Rebuild Penn Station Steering Committee, offers, "We're happy to showcase items from our private collection including, Nathaniel Guest's 7th Avenue facade model (originally built for and displayed by the Hagley Museum in Delaware). This display is truly in the spirit of New York's holiday windows tradition and is a must see on any seasonal tour."

For more on Rebuild Penn Station: rebuildpennstation.org

For more on Remains Lighting: remains.com



