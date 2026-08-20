NYC plumbers share tips to ensure safe water consumption

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning observes National Water Quality Month with recommendations for New York City residents and homeowners

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, encourage homeowners to protect water quality with simple home tips as part of National Water Quality Month.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, offers tips to protect in-home water quality as part of National Water Quality Month.

"Brooklyn is fortunate to have excellent drinking water, but homeowners still need to take steps to protect that quality," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Even when water enters your home clean, it can pick up contaminants from aging pipes, plumbing components and fixtures."

Key recommendations from Petri include:

Flush your tap water daily. Each morning, run water from a faucet until you notice a colder water temperature (usually one to two minutes). The flow of colder water indicates that the water sitting in your home piping overnight has been flushed and fresh water is entering from the city's water mains.



Clean the faucet's screen or aerator regularly. This removes contaminants that often get caught in them.



Use a certified water filter for lead removal. If you're concerned about lead, installing a point-of-use filter or whole-home water filter at the point of entry to your home can provide an additional safety precaution against contaminants. Make sure you follow the manufacturer's recommendations for filter installation and maintenance or hire a professional.



Check for lead in your home's plumbing fixtures. A professional check is the safest way to ensure your home's water quality. A licensed professional plumber can replace water service lines or other plumbing components if lead is found to be present.

"Many contaminants, including lead, are tasteless, colorless and odorless," said Petri. "These steps help to safeguard water quality, but a professional test is the best way to ensure that your home's water is safe."

For more homeowner tips on topics including plumbing, heating, cooling and drain cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours, and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning