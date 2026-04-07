New York City home service company highlights growing demand for skilled trades careers amid workforce shortages and AI concerns

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning explains why more workers are turning to plumbing and HVAC careers amidst the potential 1.4 million jobs gap

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service provider serving Brooklyn and the surrounding New York City area for over 100 years, is raising awareness about the growing appeal of skilled trades careers as demand surges and job security becomes a top concern for today's workforce.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning explains why more workers are turning to plumbing and HVAC careers.

As industries across the country face layoffs and increasing disruption from artificial intelligence, Gen Zers and other workers are turning to hands-on professions like plumbing, electrical work and HVAC, which are less susceptible to automation and continue to see consistent demand.

"More people are realizing that careers in the trades offer something a lot of modern jobs don't: stability," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "These are essential services people will always need, and that makes this path especially appealing in today's uncertain job market."

A recent national report found the United States could face nearly 1.4 million unfilled skilled trades jobs by 2030, highlighting a significant workforce shortage across industries, including plumbing, HVAC and construction. As a result, home service companies are seeing rising demand for technicians and renewed interest in the career.

While many office-based and digital roles face uncertainty, skilled trades careers remain largely resistant to automation due to their physical, on-site nature and the level of skill and problem-solving required.

Beyond job security, skilled trades careers offer a range of additional benefits that are attracting a new generation of workers:

Immediate Earning Potential – The skilled trades offer apprenticeships and experience-building without the burden of student loan debt

– The skilled trades offer apprenticeships and experience-building without the burden of student loan debt Opportunities for advancement – Workers can develop specializations, get new certifications and become business owners

– Workers can develop specializations, get new certifications and become business owners Consistent demand – Regardless of the economy, homeowners will always have a leak or HVAC issue.

For local communities like Brooklyn and Manhattan, this trend is especially important as demand for reliable home services continues to grow alongside aging infrastructure and housing.

"Closing the skilled trades gap is critical not just for our industry, but for the communities that rely on these services every day," Petri said. "Encouraging more people to enter the trades helps ensure homeowners continue to get the reliable service they depend on while creating long-term career opportunities."

For more information about career opportunities or services, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning