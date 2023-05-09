NYC Police Veteran and Educator Pens Picture Book That Shares a Positive Connection with Law Enforcement and Community

The varied backgrounds of police officers are a reflection of the communities that they serve and foster connections.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For children's author Adrian S. Goodwin, writing a picture book that invites a healthy dialogue about police officers and the community they serve has a personal significance. A Black female eighteen-year veteran of the New York City police department, educator at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a current Detective Investigator and Hostage Negotiator, Goodwin is also a mom who wanted to answer her daughter's question of what do police officers do? Her positive and informative picture book, Twins in the City: Let's Learn About Police Officers, focuses on the varied diversity that represents police and the people that they serve.

A 2022 recipient of a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden, Goodwin is no stranger to civic contributions, community service, and professional accomplishments. But her greatest goal is to change the paradigm in law enforcement and strengthen community relationships, starting with the very young in hopes of encouraging little girls and boys to one day see themselves as police officers.

In her vibrant story, twins Madison and Mia are on a day out with their parents in the busy city when they spot a police officer and inquire about what they do. They learn that, in addition to keeping people safe and helping during emergencies, police officers interact daily with the people in their community and represent many different cultures. The story shows some police officers wearing a turban or hijab, while others interact by speaking Spanish or other native languages of the community. The story's young character is happy to share, "I can see a police officer who looks just like me. She is brown-skinned with curly hair and dark eyes."

Goodwin provides a wonderful resource for families and educators of young children to have a conversation that the author hopes "closes the gap between law enforcement and the community" and that provides positive inspiration for children to aspire to becoming a police officer. Twins in the City: Let's Learn About Police Officers is available now wherever books are sold.

