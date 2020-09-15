NYC restaurants investing in temperature screening technology to meet new regulations

Fever Defense is a handsfree temperature testing unit. Using unique thermal imaging and AI technology, the device measures temperatures in less than one second – reducing any potential queues of customers or diners at entrances.

Some American clients who have opted for Fever Defense units as part of their policies to keep customers and staff safe include: JC Penny's, Coca Cola, Aramark and Atlantic Aviation.

Operating on a red/green light, stop/go system, the Fever Defense is a popular alternative to the hand-held devices as it saves staff time and resources, and does not jeopardise staff health by having them manually take customers' temperatures.

The device also features an online cloud platform that allows users to easily monitor temperature screening activities and receive email alerts if a potential fever is detected.

Acclaimed Michelin Star restaurant, Chapter One, has been using a Fever Defense device for a number of months. Jessica Lewis of Chapter One said: "We have been temperature screening all of our guests and staff, using the Fever Defense device, for a number of months and it has offered us great reassurance.

"Eating out has changed dramatically from how we know it, and we want to offer as relaxed and enjoyable an experience as possible for our customers, when they dine with us. Using the standalone device means that none of our staff members need to be tasked with testing temperatures, and it is less intrusive for our diners."

Commenting today, Paddy Byrne, MD of Xenon Fever Defense, said: "We are delighted to be supporting NYC restaurants to reopen during what has been an extremely challenging time for them. Having temperature testing in place offers both staff and diners additional reassurance that all necessary steps are being taken. Our Fever Defense device is a fast, non-invasive option that has proven to be very effective and helpful for businesses.

"We understand that this has been a difficult time financially for businesses, especially in the hospitality sector. In light of the new indoor dining restrictions, we would like to offer all NYC restaurants an exclusive discount to help support them in their reopening."

Restaurants can avail of the 10% discount on Fever Defense units using the code NYCDINING10 on the website .

