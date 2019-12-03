NYC Tattoo Shop Offers Rare Friday the 13th Ink Event: 'Come Celebrate Friday the 13th With a Lucky $13 Tattoo'

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Tattoo Shop (https://www.nyctattooshop.com/) recently announced it would be hosting a Friday the 13th tattooing event on December 13th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Brooklyn-based tattoo studio will offer flash sheets with over 100 designs priced at $13 each, with a mandatory $7 tip (for good luck) to help both tattoo collectors and the newly inked usher in the New Year. Tattoo artists will be on-hand all day to help with the selection process. The studio will also offer additional larger bargain designs ranging from $31 to $199, which will be available throughout the entire month of December.

"A Friday the 13th tattoo is a rare collectible," said NYC Tattoo Shop Artist Mal Zacharia. "All ink is special to a collector, but these lucky-13 tattoos have particular significance. No collection is really complete without one. We love to do them, as it helps conjure the old-world magic of waterfront tattoo shops and skin art practiced by dedicated, early professionals. New York City is the birthplace of modern tattooing, after all."

The Evolving Range of Tattoo Art

New York City is widely considered a Mecca for tattoo art: having created and patented the first electric tattoo machine, as well as continuing to support a thriving community of tattoo artists and tattoo collectors. With new innovations in machinery and technology, tattoo art has grown considerably over the decades, and includes multiple, ever-evolving schools of design.

Traditional American: Often referred to as "old school," traditional tattoos are characterized by big, bold black outlines, iconic images and a fairly limited but bright color palette. These tattoos generally appeal to everyone and are the tried-and-true staples of tattoo art.

Often referred to as "old school," traditional tattoos are characterized by big, bold black outlines, iconic images and a fairly limited but bright color palette. These tattoos generally appeal to everyone and are the tried-and-true staples of tattoo art. Black and Grey: These tattoos have their origins in the 1970s and 80s, but have grown exponentially in popularity over the years, especially with the wave of tribal tattoo art. Black and gray is a system of shading and color-absence that can be used to render a broad range of tattoos both realistic and traditional.

These tattoos have their origins in the 1970s and 80s, but have grown exponentially in popularity over the years, especially with the wave of tribal tattoo art. Black and gray is a system of shading and color-absence that can be used to render a broad range of tattoos both realistic and traditional. Fine Line: One of the many tattoo advancements brought about by technology, fine line tattoos are like sharp, technical pen drawings often seen rendered on paper. Fine line tattoos emphasize form rather than color, texture or shading; though the designs can be extremely complex, graceful and elegant.

To learn more about these styles, stop in and ask an artist. Online booking is available, but walk ins are always welcome, taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Valid state IDs with proof of 18+ age required.

About NYC Tattoo Shop

Located in the borough of Brooklyn, within the historic Greenpoint waterfront district, the NYC Tattoo Shop is a fully licensed studio that prides itself on using only the very best, state-of-the-art tattooing equipment in a clean, safe and comfortable environment. Come experience the historic shipbuilding district while you select your tattoo, in our warehouse facility that dates back to the 1800s. And whether it's psychedelic patterns; celebrity or family portraits; classic, modern or religious art; or something special and customized — we have a design for everyone. Learn more at: www.NYCTattooShop.com.

