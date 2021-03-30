NYC Test & Trace Corps and DocGo's Rapid Reliable Testing Surpass 150,000 COVID-19 Tests with Mobile Unit Fleet

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Test & Trace Corps and DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), today announced that, since December 1, 2020, they have served New Yorkers with more than 150,000 PCR and rapid antigen tests as part of their previously announced partnership.

In an effort to bring quick and convenient options to the communities most in need, DocGo's Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT) service deployed a fleet of 40 mobile units, providing both standard PCR testing and rapid antigen testing, with results returned within 15 minutes. These services are offered at no cost to New Yorkers, with no appointment needed and support available for language translation.

"Testing remains an indispensable tool in our ongoing fight against COVID-19 as we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers and race against the emergence of virus variants, and our mobile testing fleet expands our ability to bring testing to communities most in need," said Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Care and Population Health at NYC Health + Hospitals. "Through this mobile initiative, New Yorkers have access to safe and convenient testing at no cost in their own neighborhoods. Together with our growing vaccination effort, each of these 150,000 tests and every test that follows will bring us one step closer to defeating COVID-19."

"We are thrilled to play a part in combatting the virus by providing tests where the need is greatest," said Stan Vashovsky, CEO of DocGo. "We are proud to be able to provide flexible testing solutions at no cost to the people of New York, with results in as little as 15 minutes. We look forward to expanding accessibility of testing to further increase public safety, as we accelerate our deployment of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the City as well."

The full schedule of mobile testing can be found at nyc.gov/covidtest, where New Yorkers can also find other no-cost testing sites. For other sites, call the NYC Test & Trace Corps hotline at 212-COVID19. Check testing wait times at City sites ahead of time by visiting testandtrace.nyc.

About Test & Trace Corps

The NYC Test & Trace Corps is the City's comprehensive effort to test, trace, and provide support for every case of COVID-19 and every person exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Through a partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the NYC Test & Trace Corps allows the City to immediately isolate and care for those who test positive for the virus and then rapidly track, assess, and quarantine anyone who may have been exposed. To help all New Yorkers safely separate at home and monitor their health status, the Take Care pillar of the NYC Test & Trace Corps also offers free hotel rooms with wraparound services for New Yorkers who are unable to safely separate in their own homes. For those safely separating at home, contact tracers perform daily calls and conduct in-person visits as necessary. These calls allow tracers to gauge the progress of cases, ensure proper compliance with separation protocol, and connect people to more supportive services as necessary. Today, 98% of all COVID-19 cases and 97% of contacts reported following isolation and quarantine requirements.

About NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the City's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYCHealthSystem or Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

